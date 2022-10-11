“We lost a beautiful soul”: they mourn the death of a Colombian woman dragged by a flood in Peñuelas

“He was an angel on this earth.”

This was just one of the multiple expressions that relatives manifested to describe jackeline lassowho died after the flood that affected several people on Saturday in Peñuelas.

Lasso, 30, from Colombia, was walking with her husband Blake Albright in the area of ​​the La Soplaera waterfall, when they were surprised by a sudden rise in the river. Currently, as part of this incident, the body of a second 23-year-old woman whose identity has not been revealed by the authorities is also being sought.

Albright’s sister, Savannah Reinhartreported that the couple, married for less than a year, had just moved to Rincón, Puerto Rico, on October 4 – four days before the event – to “start their new chapter,” according to a page from “Go Fund Me” that he opened to raise funds they need to meet unexpected expenses.

The couple were enjoying nature walks and were walking in the La Soplaera area when the storm surge pushed Albright “several yards” from Lasso. “Blake was able to hang on to a tree” for several hours, Reinhart said, while Lasso was “suddenly dragged.”

Albright was rescued, along with several others, while search personnel recovered Lasso’s body the next day. The force of the flooding of the river was so great that the rescuers found it almost a kilometer away from the place where they were. Crews continued to search the area for another woman who remains missing.

“We lost a beautiful soul that was not ready to be taken. Jacqueline was a loving wife, a true friend, a fun aunt, a sister, and a furry mother to her two cats, Lilo and Stitch,” Reinhart stated on the Go Fund Me page.

“Her soul radiated beauty from the inside and out, and her smile lit up any room she walked into. Anyone who would have experienced her love, loyalty and laughter from her has been truly blessed for life,” she added.

A gust of water affected people in the La Soplaera pond and waterfall in Peñuelas on Saturday. (Supplied)

Meanwhile, through his Facebook account, Diana Lorena Lasso CabreraJackeline’s sister, recounted the difficult time the family is going through and thanked the messages of support, while clinging to her religious faith to face the difficult loss.

“Today I had to give the hardest news of my life, stand in front of my parents and family to tell them that their beloved daughter, my soul sister, my soul mate, is no longer with us in this world,” said Lasso Cabrera, who resides in Cali, Colombia.

He expressed that “only God knows the pain we are feeling, only those who know us know the infinite love that was and will always exist between my sister and me.” She was confident that “God has her by her side, because he was an angel on this earth.”

“All of us who had the honor of meeting her know that it was pure love and that she illuminated every place where she went,” he added.

Lasso Cabrera indicated that they were in the process of processing the transfer of his sister’s remains to Colombia.

In another message addressed to Albright, he asked “God to give you a lot of strength to face this situation and that you can find peace” and expressed his gratitude for knowing that “Jacqueline was immensely happy by your side.”

Along with his mother and other family members, Albright returned to the incident area Monday, where he thanked rescuers for their efforts.

“I had only moved a few days ago and it is difficult when those things are suddenly taken from you, but the effort that this team has made to rescue me and the attempts to rescue everyone, including my wife, has been well…”, Albright managed to tell WAPA TV in Peñuelas.

He said that “the experience was unimaginable.” “Where I was at the waterfall, when it all went down, he put me in a place where I had a wall to hold on to. The Police and rescue team established communication from a distance and were able to guide me along with the other survivors, and told us where to go,” she said.

“They used ropes and got into the current of the river. So they risked their lives into the stream and they are the only reason some of us are still here. I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this rescue mission,” he added.

“It has been the most tragic 48 hours for everyone who has been involved in this,” he said.

For her part, Blake’s mother, Danielle Reinhart, noted that the event “is devastating because they were very happy. They were starting a life here. They just got married in December, and she had just received immigration papers that she is a US citizen. She was going to look for a job here. She was very happy”.

“The day they moved to Puerto Rico, she received the documents that said she is a citizen and that she could look for a job,” she said. “They were going to start looking for a house.”