We love Gigi Hadid’s XXL braid

Photographed in the streets of New York, Gigi Hadid appeared with a perfect braid for the start of the school year.

On the catwalks as in everyday life, Gigi Hadid continues to inspire us with her beauty looks. Red hair color, monochrome makeup, high chignon or even incendiary lipstick, the model will stop at nothing when it comes to displaying the most fashionable trends of the moment. Recently photographed during an outing in the streets of New York, the eldest of the Hadid clan appeared with a fairly simple hairstyle that we gladly adopt for the start of the school year: the XXL braid.

How to reproduce the braid of Gigi Hadid?

If the braid is suitable for (almost) all faces, it is necessary to have long hair to reproduce that displayed by Gigi Hadid. The star’s hair, now platinum blonde, has been swept back and held high with a thick black elastic that contrasts perfectly with the color of her hair. Then just come braid the lengths of the ponytail and fix everything with a second elastic of the same color. For an impeccable result, do not hesitate to brush the “baby hairs” backwards with a small brush soaked in hairspray. You are now ready to face the start of the school year with elegance.

