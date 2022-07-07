We love Jennifer Lopez’s caramel sweep

True hair inspiration, Jennifer Lopez has once again displayed a coloring that catches our eye.

For years, Jennifer Lopez has continued to inspire us. From her iconic blow-dry, to pink hair, to buns of all kinds, the singer is not afraid to try new looks. This time, it is for a perfect coloring for the summer that the star has opted: the caramel sweep. JLo’s favorite celebrity makeup artist, Mary Phillips, whose clientele also includes Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Addison Rae, shared a photo of the pop star’s summer hairstyle on her Instagram feed. A snapshot taken during the Gala evening of the “Dodders Foundation” in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.

Caramel balayage: for whom?

The pro behind this sunny look is none other than celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. To bring out the caramel coloring, he made large outward-facing waves that perfectly catch the light. A color so natural on JLo’s brunette hair that it makes her look like she’s been naturally lightened by the sun. As the sweep aims to lighten the natural base of the hair, it is on brown and dark chestnut manes that the caramel sweep is the most recommended. This coloring technique is practiced in the open air: the hairdresser applies his product…

