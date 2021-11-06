“We made Dwayne Johnson a monster”

After abandoning his wrestling career, Dwayne Johnson is establishing himself as one of the most prolific – and paid – blockbuster actors of recent years. Soon he will take on the role of Black Adam, supervillain and nemesis of Shazam who is about to be introduced in the DC Extended Universe.

We knew that the actor already had something monstrous, even just talking about size. We have already told you about the astonishment of the Black Adams costume designers, when on the set they realized that Dwayne Johnson didn’t need prosthetics under the supervillain cloak. On the threshold of 50 years, the actor shows off his best physical form, perfect for the tight costume, thanks to an assiduous and exhausting training. If you want the same sprint as he does in the gym, here’s Dwayne Johnson’s workout music playlist. It will surprise you.

However, if compared to the history of his latest characters, certainly braggart but mostly good-natured, the real monstrosity lies in the character he will play: Black Adam, an Egyptian warrior who obtained powers from the Shazam Wizard – like Zachary Levi in ​​the film of the same name – thus becoming his nemesis and one of the toughest and most powerful supervillains DC. To the movie, coming in 2022, the highly anticipated sequel Shazam! Fury of Gods.

As for Johnson, producer Hiram Garcia is back on the characterization of his character and the intentions of the film: “It was really important for us to set the table and make sure all the fans knew we weren’t joking and that we weren’t making a soft Black Adam. It was important for us to show that the first one who comes close is wiped off the face of the earth. I think this sets the tone that this isn’t a big movie, this isn’t Shazam !, or something like that. We take it very seriously. “

Garcia went on to conclude in reference to the new supervillain: “The advantage that Black Adam has is that, if you are a threat, there is probably no chance that you can still breathe around this guy. And I think it was really important to him. we make a statement and make sure everyone understands. Listen: we know what you want. We know what this character should be. We will do our best to make sure we honor it and turn it into a monster“. If you want to know more about him while waiting for the film, here’s who Black Adam is in the comics and what his powers are. Are you as scared as the production wants? Tell us in the comments!