“We made the mistake of recruiting Mbappé and Neymar…”

We know that relations between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. are not good. Hardly anyone hides it anymore. Neither the players nor other people connected with the club. And in this sense, a strongman who recently joined the club, Luis Campos, criticized the way their respective arrivals were handled and, according to him, they should not have arrived at the club together.

“We have made the mistake in the past of signing two players to the same position from the same market,” said Campos, referring to Neymar and Mbappé. Note that, although speaking in the first person, Campos was not at PSG in 2017 when the two stars arrived.

The Portuguese made the statement on the podcast of former French player Jérôme Rothen, who is always critical of French football stars, especially those at PSG, where he played between 2004 and 2009. Campos repeated on the show that the PSG had an unbalanced transfer window, as they failed to bring in players in key positions, while they had a surplus of players in other positions. “The transfer window is not good because we are missing players in key positions and because we have overlapping players in other positions.”

The midfield was an overloaded sector and PSG managed to clean it up with several departures, such as Herrera, Wijnaldum or Paredes. But in defence, he failed to add any great players. Inter’s Slovenian Milan Skriniar was a priority and couldn’t arrive due to the Italian club’s refusal.

