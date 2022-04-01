The salt with which we usually season our dishes is most likely one of the greatest enemies of health. We often abuse it and easily exceed the WHO recommended daily dose. For this reason, a few days ago we talked about how to reduce salt consumption if we are always forced to eat out. If we still can’t do without it, we can opt for decidedly healthier alternatives. Today we will discover one. And we may feel less tired and fatigued if we put it right in the diet. In addition, we may also be able to improve metabolism and protect the health of muscles, teeth and bones.

The nigari and its properties

The alternative to salt whose properties we are about to discover is nigari. The nigari is nothing more than a rennet that derives from the purification of sea water. A product in which the most present chemical compound is magnesium chloride.

And it is magnesium chloride that could give a big hand to our health. Suffice it to say that the same international authorities emphasize its properties to reduce fatigue and improve metabolism. But not only. Magnesium chloride is often the key ingredient in some supplements recommended to protect the health of bones, muscles and teeth.

A truly extraordinary and precious micronutrient which, however, must be handled with care. Contraindications are not to be underestimated and we should always consult your doctor before adding it permanently to the diet.

We may feel less tired and fatigued, improve metabolism and protect bones, muscles and teeth with this salt that very few know about

The nigari is easily found in stores that deal with organic foods, in herbalist’s shops and in pharmacies. It is usually marketed in the form of crystals, liquid or powder.

In addition to being very healthy, the nigari has many possible uses both inside and outside the kitchen. We can use it for relaxing baths if we buy it in crystals. Or, as we saw earlier, as a base for supplements.

The nigari also finds many applications in the kitchen. In fact it is the main ingredient for the preparation of tofu, one of the most consumed foods by those who follow a diet without animal proteins.

Thanks to its properties, this special rennet can easily become the basis for many types of cheese. In addition we could use it to prepare a very tasty and delicate almond ricotta.

