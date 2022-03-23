We miscalculated: the surreal US admission on Covid child deaths

“An error in the algorithm led to the wrong classification of deaths that were not related to Covid-19”, which is why “on March 14, the data on mortality linked to the virus were changed”: this is what the CDC communicated (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), which is the public health control body of the United States. The latter made it known that this correction has “entailed the removal of 72,277 deaths previously reported in 26 US states “and also through some statements made to the press agency Reuters, specified that among the deaths removed, 416 were “pediatric“: A rather significant figure, as in this way the estimate of deaths in children would have been reduced by 24%.

The smallest ones, moreover, according to current US data have a very low chance of dying from the virus. In fact, as reported in recent days by the American Academy of Pediatrics – an American professional association of pediatricians that summarizes the data communicated by the United States – 19% of Covid cases recorded in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic have been attributed to children, however the youngest accounted for only 0.00 % – 0.27% of the total number of people who died from the coronavirus. Moreover, only 0.00% – 0.01% of all infected children died.



The CDC’s admitted mistake undoubtedly represents an extremely relevant topic coming from the largest health data verification center in the West, and it is certainly not a gamble to say that this mistake has contributed in an important way to the spread of a certain kind of information from the mainstream media. Surely also thanks to it, in fact, much of the press had been able to affirm that the Omicron variant was quite dangerous in children, thus pushing to convince parents about the need to vaccinate them. For example, just before the correction by the CDC, the New York Post reported that one-third of US child deaths had “occurred during the Omicron wave.” But not only that, because going back in time one realizes that if the CDC data had been correct from the start, the media probably would not have talked so much about the alleged greater risks of the Omicron variant in children just in the period in which, between the other, there was much discussion about the real need to vaccinate them. A press campaign that also in Italy involved all the main newspapers, with The Republic who, for example, on January 9th headlined “Children’s admissions rise, Omicron hits them more” citing the wrong data of the CDC as a demonstration.

Now that the CDC has made it known that they reported the data incorrectly, the mainstream media hasn’t devoted a single line to the subject although until now they had widely talked about the danger of the Omicron variant in children. Yet it would be an error on which to place, in a critical way, the magnifying glass, as it comes directly from the United States public health control body, the one directly responsible for authorizing vaccinations and which, also on the basis of data calculated incorrectly, has shaped public policies which were then followed in Europe as well.

[di Raffaele De Luca]