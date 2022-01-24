“We missed her in the penalty area. I would have liked to do it with Rebic!”

The tie between Juventus and Milan he hasn’t satisfied either team, and he knows it well Stefano Pioli, who intervened in the post-match a DAZN:

ON THE MATCH – “We played a fair game, but we lacked something in the penalty area, sometimes we were imprecise, sometimes the pitch gave us his. But we were careful, precise and left few chances to a strong team. The glass is half empty due to the result with the spice. We have to try to win the derby to stay attached to Inter “

ON THE THREE-QUARTERS – “Today we tried to work with two attacking midfielders, centralizing Messias. I think we missed the last play and the shot on goal. We got there in the area and well, but if you miss the final pass you don’t score. It is a moment in the championship where the matches are difficult and it takes a leap, a play to win them “

ON REBIC – “Today I had in mind to put it first, but then the forced change of Zlatan changed the strategies”

ABOUT IBRA – “He had pain in his tendon and put the responsibility on the ground. We hope to recover it as soon as possible “

ABOUT LAZETIC – “When and if he arrives, I will try to understand what player he is. If the company has intervened in this way, it means that he is a young man with a great prospect “

ON THE PARK AND TOMORS – “We will rest for a couple of days, then we will go back to work waiting to understand when we will play the derby. Tomori? It will be difficult to see him on the pitch in the derby “

Alessio Dambra