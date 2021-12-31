“We must achieve what is big and important while taking care of what is small and fragile at the same time”

In his year-end speech in Beijing on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of maintaining “a long-term perspective” and “remaining aware of the potential risks” that could prevent China from becoming the first world power, as the ruling Communist Party would like.

According to Xi, China has already succeeded in the goal of building what he called a “moderately prosperous” society: an important step in the path by which, in his vision, the country will transform into a strong and harmonious state by 2049, in the centenary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. At the same time, Xi said the “great renewal of the nation” will not be easy:

We must always keep the long-term perspective, stay aware of potential risks, keep strategic focus and determination, and achieve what is big and important while addressing what is small and fragile.

In the speech, which was broadcast on state television and radio, Xi called himself the “leader of the people” and said he “always cared” for the concerns and aspirations of the Chinese people. Unlike in previous years, he did not talk about the country’s economic situation and he did not even openly address the issue of the great tensions with the United States, which have been going on for some time.

As he had already done a few months ago, however, he returned to talk about the “reunification of the nation”, referring in particular to Taiwan, the island east of mainland China which is in fact independent but is considered by the Chinese government to be part of its territory . The “complete reunification of our nation,” Xi said, is “an aspiration shared by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.”

The reunification mentioned by Xi would also affect Macao and especially Hong Kong, the special administrative region where in the last two years the Chinese government has eroded the civil rights and political freedoms of the local population thanks to the highly contested national security law. “The prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao are always close to the heart of the motherland,” said Xi. “Only with unity and shared efforts” will it be possible to guarantee the application of the “one country, two systems” principle, which reaffirms the national unity of China but should at the same time recognize local diversity and autonomy, he said.

