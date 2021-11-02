“We must act now on the climate” – Corriere.it

from Luigi Ippolito

The UN climate conference in Glasgow begins: Europeans are not very optimistic. Absent Putin and Xi Si focuses on specific objectives, such as an end to deforestation

from our correspondent

GLASGOW – «Missing a minute until midnight and we must act now»: the speech that Boris Johnson holds today at Cop26, at the opening of the Leaders Summit at the Glasgow climate conference, sounds like a dramatic alarm bell. “If we don’t take climate change seriously today, it will be too late for our children to do it tomorrow,” warns the head of the British government. Johnson makes a final appeal to world leaders to take concrete steps in putting coal out of use, accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, stop deforestation and support developing nations with “climate finance.” And in this regard, the London government announces that it will bring its contribution to around 15 billion euros by 2025.

The work program The British premier somehow echoes the words of Greta Thunberg – and Queen Elizabeth – who had complained about the useless blah blah on the climate: “We must move from speeches and debates and discussions to concerted actions in the real world: no more hopes and goals and aspirations, but clear commitments and a concrete timetable for the change”. After the inaugural speeches, in the afternoon Johnson chairs a panel discussion – which is also attended by Mario Draghi – who will see some of the world’s major economies together with the countries most exposed to climate change, to understand on which fronts it is necessary to act and set the tone for the discussions over the next two weeks.

Heavy absences Cop26 “is our last hope” the president of the conference, the British Alok Sharma, said yesterday. But the expectations of a success have been reducing as we approached the appointment: e the vague commitments made at the G20 in Rome they did not represent the best viaticum. The absence of Chinese and Russian leaders, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin also weighs heavily: a circumstance that Downing Street has tried to minimize, explaining that in any case the delegations present in Glasgow are of a high level: “We want every country to come forward with objectives significant on the climate and with promises to achieve carbon neutrality, ”said the British Prime Minister’s advisers.

The minimum goal But the mood of the Europeans present in Glasgow is much less optimistic : «All the red lines have already been reached», they point out, and therefore the delegations in Glasgow, in the absence of the leaders to give the decisive push, do not have much more to put on the table. The minimum goal at this point is to reach agreements on specific sectors that can make it clear that Glasgow was not a useless exercise: for example, an agreement could be announced tomorrow to stop deforestation.

It is already Greta-mania There are external pressure on the Conference tens of thousands of activists descended on Glasgow in these hours: Greta guides them, who was greeted Saturday night at the station by a crowd of hundreds of people, photographers and policemen. The young Swede will lead a youth demonstration on Friday, to then speak on Saturday at the great protest march: but these days it is already Greta-mania. She appeared on the screens yesterday Bbc

, where he explained that “sometimes we have to make people angry” to get the right message across.