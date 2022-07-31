“We must always insist on the replacement”, the message of Galtier to Neymar and Messi

PSG coach Christophe Galtier congratulates Lionel Messi and Neymar after the Champions Trophy won against FC Nantes (4-0), a match during which the two Parisian stars particularly shone. Even if the coach recalls the importance of the replacement of his attackers.

Christophe Galtier says more about his relationship with Neymar and Lionel Messi. In the wake of the Parisian victory against FC Nantes in the Champions Trophy (4-0), the PSG coach talks about his two attackers, brilliant and authors of three of the four goals in this first match of the 2022 season- 2023.

“Neymar and Messi were very heckled last season, recalls Galtier at the microphone of Prime Video. These are players that I have observed a lot, that I watch, with whom I discuss informally. There must be a dynamic of group, team. For the moment, over four or five weeks of work, things have gone well. Afterwards, you have to let them express themselves. They obviously have a lot of talent”.

“There are still some things to improve”

But the new Parisian coach wants to be cautious before the resumption of the championship, particularly evoking a phase of play. “We must always insist on the replacement to prevent this team from being cut in two, tempers Galtier. There are still certain things to improve but overall I’m happy with the preparation, with this victory and with the spirit. From the start, these world-class players haven’t missed a training session.”

The two South American attackers will now find Kylian Mbappé to reform a frightening trio, which could make the powder speak next Saturday against Clermont, during the first day of Ligue 1 (9 p.m.).