“We must continue to work seriously. Seeing the happy fans gives us strength.”

Speaking on Sky Sport, Stefano Pioli spoke in the post match of Atletico-Milan. These are his words:

On the victory obtained.

“I am very happy especially for the players and for the fans who were so many here too. The team was mature, strong and aware and played with personality against a difficult opponent and in a difficult stadium. The team has always believed in it.”

On the importance of this success.

“Now we have to be good. We have to demonstrate the moral value of this victory in the next races. The performance in Florence was still good with some mistakes. Now we have to exploit this result to throw ourselves back into the championship with conviction. We have to fight for the top positions and we want continue to play these games despite the difficulties we have encountered. We must demonstrate our maturity without getting too excited and continuing to work seriously. “

The return of AC Milan’s European nights.

“These are the European nights from Milan. I have seen so many happy and proud fans and this gives us great strength. We know that we are not a very experienced team and we still have a long way to go. We want to honor the competition and think about the next matches. championship”

An opinion on Messias and his friends who follow him everywhere

“Messias’ story is very beautiful but it is only at the beginning. He has the qualities to be in Milan. My friends follow me everywhere and I am pleased to have them here.”