“We must eat”. And the father sells his 9-year-old daughter to a 55-year-old

There Cnn yesterday released a video, dating back to 22 October last, which immortalizes the moment when an Afghan father “ sells in bride ” his girl 9-year-old to a 55-year-old named Qorban, in exchange for money for “ buy food “. The images denounce the extreme poverty faced by many families in the country, increasingly tormented by economic difficulties, terrorism and political instability. The child sold is called Parwana Malik and she herself, in the video, defines her future husband, distinguished. with a long beard and white eyebrows, like “ an old “. The child and her parents had so far lived in a displaced person camp in the northwestern province of Badghis and managed to get by thanks to humanitarian aid and odd jobs from her father. However, the family’s economic situation worsened following the return to power of the Taliban.

In the clip, the minor’s father, Abdul Malik tearfully delivers his daughter Parwana, covered in a black headdress and with a garland of flowers around her neck, to her husband-buyer Qorban. The parent then recommends to the 55-year-old: “ This is your bride. Please take care of her. You are responsible for her now, please don’t beat her “The bride is then grabbed by the arm by her spouse and taken out of the family home.

The moment Parwana is taken away by her 55-year-old buyer, it shows in the video of the Cnn, the child’s father, Abdul Malik, again tearfully pleads with the buyer to “ do no harm “to the minor. The girl, according to the broadcaster, was sold in exchange for cash, plots of land and sheep, for a total value of 200 thousand Afghans (about 2 thousand euros).

The father of the child bride later revealed to the American network that he had so far unsuccessfully sought a job and had borrowed money from relatives, with his wife even asking for food from other camp residents, but nothing had been able to resolve the problem. their economic situation. Abdul thus said that he had previously sold Parwana’s 12-year-old sister to try to ensure the survival of the family, only to be forced recently to say goodbye to even his youngest daughter in order to raise money. The parent later justified himself by saying: “ We are eight people in the family. I have to sell to keep alive other family members “.