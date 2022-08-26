“We must vigorously oppose any attempt to change our extradition agreement with Colombia”: Senator Marco Rubio

Republican Senator Marco Rubio reiterated this Thursday his position of rejecting any modification of the extradition treaty between Colombia and the United States.

“In addition to keeping the pressure on the terrorists, we must vigorously oppose any attempt to change our extradition agreement with Colombia,” Rubio said, quoting an excerpt from his column published in WEEKlast August 2.

Rubio posted the message on his Twitter account a day after President Gustavo Petro revealed his proposal to modify the extradition of Colombian drug traffickers to the United States.

“Drug trafficker who negotiates with the Colombian State with legal benefits and commits to definitively stop being drug trafficker, is not extradited to the United States,” said the president, in a statement to the press accompanied by the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez.

“Drug trafficker who does not negotiate with the State, will be extradited; drug trafficker who negotiates with the State and reoffends, will be extradited, without any type of negotiation in the United States,” added the president.

In the last few hours, Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of Drug Control Policy, responded to WEEK about his initial impressions around this proposal from President Petro. He assured that it is important “to have the opportunity between the two nations to discuss what the plans are.”

He added that there are previous agreements that they take into consideration, especially those related to the peace process and that the relationship with Colombia, in this sense, has always been one of great respect.

Todd D Robinson, of the State Department, clarified to WEEK that no one from the Department of Justice was in the delegation, which is the competent entity to be able to discuss the issue of extradition by that government. But he added that they recognize “the importance of extradition” as a cooperation mechanism in the fight against drug trafficking. He added that what will come is a meeting of that department with the Colombian Ministry of Justice.

This is the column published by Senator Marco Rubio, in WEEKlast August 2:

The US must remain vigilant as Colombia turns left

Almost a month after the election of Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia, President Joe Biden sent a high-level delegation to meet with the incoming administration. Instead, the Biden Administration took two years to meet with outgoing President Iván Duque. Clearly, Democrats are excited about the prospect of another leftist in power, even if that leader is far less sympathetic to US policies than his predecessor.

This action reflects President Biden’s misguided approach to our region. Former members of the Obama administration, now working in the White House, have forged a restrictive agenda of climate agreements with friendly governments, while choosing to approach dictators in Cuba and Venezuela. They punish our allies and reward our adversaries, leading Latin American voters to reject the pro-American agenda and assimilate leftist positions, including those of Beijing and Moscow.

To protect the security of our region, we must change course immediately, and this means stopping pandering to the leftists’ agenda. Colombia continues to be an important regional partner, we must maintain these strong ties, while acting in the interests of our country.

First of all, the Biden administration cannot allow the terrorists to get away with it, as Petro himself will take a strong stand against them. Rather, we must keep up the pressure on violent extremists such as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Clan del Golfo, which is now notorious for its continued violence against Colombian forces. of public order.

In November 2021, the Biden administration removed the FARC from the Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list. This measure gave violent criminals and drug traffickers unwarranted legitimacy. It also benefited people like Piedad Córdoba, a close friend of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro. Now Córdoba is rejoining the Colombian Senate as a member of Petro’s party despite currently being under judicial investigation. My colleague, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, and I introduced legislation to reinstate the FARC as a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on its affiliates, as well as Córdoba. The US Congress must approve this measure immediately.

In addition to keeping up the pressure on the terrorists, we must vigorously oppose any attempt to change our extradition agreement with Colombia. There is nothing corrupt officials and drug traffickers would want more than to ensure that murderers and drug traffickers are not brought to justice in the US. US earlier this year shows how much these criminals fear the American justice system.

Why should we remove that fear? The answer is obvious: we shouldn’t, because it works. Preserving extradition rights has clear benefits: It ensures that Americans see justice done for crimes committed by Colombian citizens, and it is a safeguard against instability in the region.

Finally, we must remain steadfast in our support for the government of Juan Guaidó in Venezuela, even as Petro reestablishes ties with the narco-regime in Caracas. When Nicolás Maduro called for illegitimate elections in Venezuela in 2018 to stay in power, Colombia and the US supported the interim government of Juan Guaidó. In a few days, Colombia will change course and recognize Maduro. That is bad news, but we cannot allow it to change our own commitment to the fight for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela. The narco-dictators deserve neither the backing nor the support of the US, even if Petro does the opposite.

The Biden administration, unfortunately, may not be willing to take this stance. If President Biden looks for oil in Caracas and lifts sanctions against the regime in Havana, even as the narco-regime holds American citizens captive, he may be willing to sacrifice US interests so that the new government in Colombia accepts measures that the State Department decides to promote.

As we navigate our relationship with the new Colombian government, we must not abandon US national interests in the region, or the democratic values ​​that we and our allies hold dear. What this means is simple: stand firm and do not pander to the politics of the far left.