”We need a billion to sign him”

2022-02-19

Ronaldo Nazarioconsidered the best ‘9’ of all time, has become a businessman and soccer leader at 45 years old since at the end of 2018 he bought the Royal Valladolidone of the traditional teams in Spain .

Ronaldo Nazario points to the strongest striker in the world

The ‘Phenomenon’ expanded its billboard in 2021 when it was confirmed that it is the largest shareholder of the Cruzeirothe club from his country where he began his career in 1993.

However, taking charge of Cruzeiro It has not been easy at all, since the Brazilian entity, which is in the Second Division, has been full of debt for several years and it will surely take a long time to clean it up.

Between layoffs of soccer players and stop signings that the previous management had made, Ronaldo He spoke through Twich with the possibility of being able to incorporate his compatriot Neymar. The world champion would be delighted if the star of the PSG to join the club, but it is an impossible mission.