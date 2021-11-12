Sports

“We need a bold Italy with Switzerland. Tudor, what a surprise”

To comment on the national team and not only a TMW Radio, during Maracana, was the former footballer and coach Alessio Tacchinardi.

A memory linked to Galeazzi:
“Really sad, he was a special character. My son on Youtube saw my matches and asked me about him. At the first Scudetto with Juventus I was singing the ‘Bisteccone’ chorus for him. He always gave that something. plus in the story of football “.

Today Italy-Switzerland. What should we expect?
“It is a delicate match, difficult because you play against an experienced team, which closes and then starts again. The feeling I have is that Italy must play with courage, with quality. We do well if we play football having fun, taking risks. We need a bold game, even if there is always respect for the opponent “.

Mancini more technical than coach, more coach than selector:
“It’s true, it’s not easy to play football well with the national team.”

Serie A, which are the three coaches who surprised you the most?
“Tudor, for the work he is doing in Verona. The numbers are crazy but so is the game. Then I add Spalletti and Pioli, who are determining a lot”.

And the three who disappointed?
“I can’t say who disappointed me, but who made less than initial expectations. I can’t say Allegri because he is first in the Champions League, but he did less well in the league. He will pull out Juventus. I’m sorry for what D has done. ‘Aversa to Sampdoria and from Dionisi to Sassuolo “. TA

