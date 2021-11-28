“We need a little miracle”, career hanging by a thread – Libero Quotidiano





A nightmare that seems infinite, however Marc Marquez, the Honda rider who now does not even know if he will be able to continue his career as a professional rider. The last problem, the vision problem following a fall in motocross training: the champion, in a nutshell, sees double. All this after being stopped for almost a year for the well-known arm problems.

Around Marquez there is a lot of caution and absolute reserve: the eight-time world champion had to miss the last two rounds of the season and also the Jerez tests, all because of diplopia, the double vision that had already tormented him in 2011. For his part, the Spaniard is silent: he has not given any interviews, at most a few appearances on social media.

But now, from Spain, rumors are filtering a little disturbing. According to reports from the Germans of Speedweek, the doctors imposed on Marquez six weeks of absolute rest: any kind of physical activity is forbidden, with the only exception of walking. And again, the specialized magazine adds that seeing Marquez on the track again at the start of the next MotoGP world championship would be “a little miracle“In short, the road is all uphill.

In recent days, Loris Capirossi he revealed that he had heard Marquez on the phone and found him positive, optimistic, hoping to be on track for the Sepang tests, scheduled for February 5-6. But reality could force him to do something else.