“We need a total reset of the rules”

“A total reset of all the rules against Covidsome sensible others not, imposed in these two years “. This is what Matteo Bassetti proposes, on the eve of the council of ministers which tomorrow will have to evaluate the easing of some anti-Covid measures. For the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa is necessary “rethink our whole attitude to live with the virus that will stay with us for many more years. Even the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) speaks for the first time about an exit strategy after the advent of Omicron “, he writes in a post on Facebook where he illustrates his proposal to tackle the” new phase “of the virus with fewer constraints possible.

“Let’s clear everything and start again for this new phase with as few rules as possible, fewer restrictions and fewer impositions“writes Bassetti, according to whom” many of the latest restrictions and obligations have been taken to try to stop Omicron which turned out to be much better on the clinical-health side than what the Ministry of Health thought “. For this reason “we need to quickly reset all anti-Covid rules and start again with more order and greater proximity to people’s problems. We only keep what is needed because many of the rules and obligations imposed are useless”, he concludes.