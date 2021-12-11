“We need an afterthought on the stop to combustion cars” – Corriere.it
The decision of the Cite for the green turning point of the automotive sector raises the controversy of the Anfia, the National Association of the Automotive Industry. In a note, the association takes sides against the stop in Italy for combustion engines from 2035. On behalf of all the companies in the supply chain, Italian entrepreneurs and workers in the automotive sector – we read – we hope for a rethinking, or in any case a explanation. And, above all, we ask the Italian government to do what the governments of other countries have already done: give certainty to the supply chain and define as soon as possible the Italian road map for productive transition and sustainable mobility.
The decision, formalized during a meeting of the Cite, the Interministerial Committee for the ecological transition, for the association it has a potentially devastating impact on the entire automotive supply chain. Anfia argues that Italy risks losing approximately 73,000 jobs by 2040, of which 67,000 already in the period 2025-2030. If it really reflects the positions of the Italian government, the CITE cannot fail to take into account the impacts – adds Anfia – and, considering its role as a coordinating body of national policies for the ecological transition, it cannot have taken and communicated to the press a such a strong decision without having at the same time drawn up an industrial policy plan for the transition of the automotive sector, operational as of today.