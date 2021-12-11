“We need an afterthought on the stop to combustion cars” – Corriere.it

The decision of the Cite for the green turning point of the automotive sector raises the controversy of the Anfia, the National Association of the Automotive Industry. In a note, the association takes sides against the stop in Italy for combustion engines from 2035. On behalf of all the companies in the supply chain, Italian entrepreneurs and workers in the automotive sector – we read – we hope for a rethinking, or in any case a explanation. And, above all, we ask the Italian government to do what the governments of other countries have already done: give certainty to the supply chain and define as soon as possible the Italian road map for productive transition and sustainable mobility.