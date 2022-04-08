“We need another vaccine”, at what point is the polyvalent











The European Medicines Agency has held back on the fourth dose of Covid vaccine for all. According to the EMA, “it is too early to consider using a fourth dose of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines (Comirnaty of Pfizer and Spikevax’s Modern) to be administered to the entire population “.

Agree also the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc): with the EMA, he agrees that the second booster “Can be given to adults 80 years of age and older after reviewing data on higher risk of infection and of aggravationas well as on the protection provided by a fourth dose“.

Massimo Ciccozzimolecular epidemiologist at the Campus Biomedico University of Rome, took stock of the microphones of Virgil News: “Perhaps they should have pronounced themselves earlier, but the statement was predictable: the vaccines available are ‘old’, in the sense that they were made starting from a variant that no longer exists, such as Alpha or Delta: now the dominant one is Omicron, followed by Omicron 2. A fourth dose may only make sense for the very elderly and frail“.

Why not the fourth dose for everyone

According to Massimo Ciccozzi “The fourth dose for everyone, with this vaccine and in this moment, is not needed. Indeed, it could be counterproductive ”.

The expert explained that “there are two scientific studies that show that the fourth dose of the same vaccine, which today we could define as ‘old’, produces circulating antibodies, but memory T cells in satisfactory quantities. It means that the protection offered lasts for a couple of months and no longer“.

The vaccines used up to now against Covid in Italy

Risk of immune paralysis: what it is

Hence the idea of ​​using it only for a particularly at risk segment of the population: “The idea of ​​vaccinating the over 80 again starts from the assumption that it will be possible to protect very old or frail people until summerwhen presumably the virus will circulate less and therefore there will be fewer dangers and health problems ”, adds Ciccozzi.

“Administer it to the rest of the population – underlines – could run the risk of immune paralysisthat is, the loss of the ability to neutralize the virus, which could occur precisely with a very close administration, which instead should be at least six months after the previous one “.

What the new vaccines will look like: the LinKinVax studies

Meanwhile, new vaccines are being worked on, specific and effective compared to the latest variants. The French LinKinVax is studying a second generation product, in collaboration with GTP Bioways, which is defined ‘Pan–coronavirus‘, i.e. able to protect against all strains of coronavirus.



It would exploit a monoclonal technology and act not only on all the sequences of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, but also on the common sequences present in other viruses of the same family. According to reports from Les Echos, it would be aimed at a vaccine that does not require boosters.

How vaccines work and when they will arrive

Ciccozzi explains about a new vaccine not only LinKinVax is working: “It goes in the same direction too Modernwhich I understand is working on a bivalent vaccine, against coronavirus and againstinfluence. It is a protein product, that is able to act both on the Spike protein of Omicron, and on the N, which is more internal to the cell and therefore varies very little between the different coronaviruses “.

It is unclear when the two vaccines could be ready, although in the case of LinKinVax the company has indicated mid 2023 for the initiation of clinical trials following the laboratory ones. And in the meantime?



What should those who do not yet have the third dose do

Meanwhile, Ema urged not to underestimate the protection of current vaccines, especially for those who have not yet received the third dose: “There is no clear evidence in the EU that protection of the severe disease vaccine is decreasing between the ages of 60 and 79 and therefore no clear evidence to support the immediate use of a fourth dose, ”said the European Medicines Agency.

“If a fourth dose is not needed by everyone – says Ciccozzi -, let’s not forget that they are still there 1 million and 700 thousand over 70 who have not yet received the booster and instead it is important for them to have protection “.

A recall in the fall? The scenarios

What to do in view of autumn? Ciccozzi affirms that “it will be necessary to see what will happen this summer: if the infections disappear, or almost, in the autumn, a reminder could be needed only for over 65, as for the flu. Otherwise we should think of a new dose for everyone, but with vaccines calibrated on the Omicron variant, which I believe is now the latest adaptation of the virus“.



And again: “I said it in December and someone, like the comedian Crozzahe teased me, imitating me and saying that a broth of chicken. But in the end I was right: those who have recently recontacted themselves, with some exceptions, mostly had a sore throat and a runny nose like a cold. In some cases even low-grade fever and headache, but more rarely “.

“Satire is always fun – he concludes -, but I got my little revenge“.

