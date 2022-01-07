“We need precise reports to be able to intervene”

New reports arrive regarding the alleged malfunction and inefficiencies of Integrated Group Medicine in the Pieve di Soligo district.

After the problems of August 2020, which had led the municipal administration of Pievigina to ask for a meeting with the Veneto Region and Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana (here the article), it seems that the situation has even worsened in this new phase of the health emergency.

“This morning, at whatever time the Pieve di Soligo Medical Center was called, no one answered – complains one citizen – Several hours pass to take the line and then discover that it is a practice. I went there at 1.30pm and there was no one: I phoned and they kept not answering. There is something wrong with that facility“.

The reports, both written and oral, have also reached the municipal administration of Pieve di Soligo, which intends to collect everything in a dossier to be delivered to the top management of the local healthcare company in order to soon find a solution for many citizens who, by now, I’m literally on a war footing.

“I appeal to the citizens of Pieve di Soligo – comments the councilor for social and demographic services Tobia Donadel -, so that they send us more detailed and precise reports regarding these alleged disservices. You need to indicate the time when the operator did not answer the phone, the day and possibly also the doctor you wanted to contact. We will collect all this material in a dossier that we will present to the general manager Francesco Benazzi, the councilor for health of the Veneto Region, Manuela Lanzarin, and to the president Luca Zaia“.

Councilor Donadel also said he was concerned about the decision of the Veneto Region to increase, on a voluntary basis, from 1,500 to 1,800 patients for each general practitioner in activity (here the article).

“If there were problems before – adds the councilor for social services of Pieve di Soligo -, I do not dare to imagine what will happen with this increase in the ceilings: these realities risk bursting. Municipalities had already expressed their concerns in the Conference of Mayors, but I see that little has changed. For Integrated Group Medicine it is necessary to increase the administrative staff who must answer phone calls, otherwise we will never get out of it“.

“In any case, there are two options for the reality of Pieve di Soligo – comments Donadel -: either the closure of Integrated Group Medicine or a change of coordination. We will ask for a meeting with the general manager Benazzi because we need to rethink the functioning of this service. There are those who told us they waited three hours before being able to contact a doctor and there is a long time even to obtain a simple prescription for a drug. Finally, a question arose spontaneously from a discussion with citizens: why are general practitioners unable to carry out vaccines, a service that is also carried out by pharmacists?“.

Citizens will be able to send reports about the disservices of the Integrated Group Medicine of Pieve di Soligo to the e-mail address segreteria@comunepievedisoligo.it by writing “For the attention of the councilor Tobia Donadel and / or the mayor Stefano Soldan”.

(Photo: Qdpnews.it © reserved reproduction).

# Qdpnews.it