“We need something more in direct matches. Dzeko? I’ll evaluate tomorrow”

Hello dear readers of SpazioInter. Today as usual we will follow Simone Inzaghi’s press conference together starting at 12:30. The technician will present the big match between Inter And Naples, scheduled for tomorrow at 18:00.

What match will it be and what do you expect?

“We know it will be a very important match as it was the one against Milan. The best attack against the best defense will be played, motivations will make the difference.”

Will it be a watershed for the standings?

“I think it will be very important, we have made a great path. We are protagonists both in the league and in Champions, we have 2 points less than last year, we are doing well.“

How’s Dzeko doing?

“Today’s training is missing and that of domaini, obviously my focus is on Naples. Tomorrow I will consider who to send on the field. “

Are you amazing what Napoli are doing?

“Spalletti is an added value, we know very well what he is able to do by demonstrating it in every team he is in left. Napoli are an excellent team, the club has kept the best players who could change teams. “

What is Inter missing in these important challenges?

“We need to address the episodes in the best possible way. In terms of numbers and statistics we are in a very good situation. In direct matches we would have deserved more but there has always been a penalty given or not given, or wrong. We have to give more but I am proud of the guys who are giving me so much. I am proud of the choice to come to Inter, I knew that after the losses on the market it would be a year of transition and instead we are competitive in everything. I have the club always by my side and we have fans who are the extra man for us. “

In the event of a penalty, will you confirm Lautaro?

P.As for the penalty takers, you have to see who takes the field. Our grid is this: Lautaro, Çalhanoğlu, Perisic.

What do you think about referee mistakes?

“According to but we are lucky to have this arbyral class. On Sunday at the end of the game I congratulated the referee as there was only one yellow card, the penalty.“

Opinion on San Siro?

“For me, playing at San Siro for a few months is a great emotion. If the new stadium arrives it will be welcome, it will be development for Milan and Inter.”

Did you have the opportunity to confront Brozovic?

“I’ll make a premise: Brozovic is a great player and has been with Inter for a long time. I’m lucky to have managers like Marotta and Ausilio and they know very well what I think of Marcelo.”



