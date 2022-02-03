“We need to clarify the goalkeepers issue. I have a hunch about Ospina”

In the course of ‘Radio Goal’ on Kiss Kiss Naplesintervened Gennaro Iezzoformer Napoli goalkeeper: “Belotti on a free transfer? The hypotheses are many but I would always take it. We are talking about a striker who, in a team that develops a lot of play, would really make a difference.





Meret or Ospina? In my opinion, Meret will certainly be on the pitch in Venice also because Ospina has just returned from a long journey from Colombia. I think, however, that the Colombian will return to goal against Inter and Barcelona. However, we need to clarify this situation because, if there is no consideration and esteem towards Meret, it is right that you send him to play. My hunch is that Ospina is leaving because the renewal of a goalkeeper cannot be done at the end of the season. My situation with De Sanctis, for example, was different because I was 36 years old, I was at the end of my career and I knew what role I occupied in the team. In this case, it’s different because, behind Ospina, there is a strong guy who just needs to play. If next year it is decided that the owner is Meret, that Ospina remains or opts for a goalkeeper at the end of his career and without pretensions, the hierarchies must be definitively established.“.