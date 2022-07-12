“We need to keep the dream of a transformation”

Washington, DC, USA.- In what was planned to be just the placement of a floral offering at the memorial dedicated to Martin Luther KingPresident Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a rally along with about 200 supporters.

At the monument dedicated to the fighter for civil rights in that country, the head of the federal Executive stated that the greatest teaching left by social fighters such as gandhi or Martin Luther King was that it is possible to create a transformation to live better, so that there is justice and that there is no longer discrimination or racism.

The Mexican president stated that the history of Mexico with the United States has been one of grievance, since there are moments that are not forgotten because “they were like a great blow” -in reference to the loss of more than half of the Mexican territory- but he recognized that there are moments of help between the two countries, such as the relationship between the US president Abraham Lincoln Y Benito Juarez or the “Bracero” program promoted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“The greatest teaching that Martin Luther King especially left us is that a transformation can be done to live better, so that there is justice, so that there is no discrimination, racism. Yes, a better society is possible for everyone, that is the dream we have, as he said so well `I have a dream´.

“We have to continue to maintain that dream, that utopia and, us and those who come after us, our children, our grandchildren, that is the greatest teaching of Martin Luther King,” he said.

Accompanied by the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, as well as part of his entourage, President López Obrador thanked the presence of the son of Martin Luther King and his family.

“I am very happy to be here with you today and I thank your family members, your son who is here.”

Between cheers of “It’s an honor to be with Obrador!” he recalled that in February of last year he invited the son of Martin Luther King to an act in Oaxaca, in the celebrations of the Bicentennial of the Consummation of Independence.

“I am glad to be here, these martyrs, heroes who left us greater teachings to continue fighting for the good of the people and of our nations, it gave me great pleasure.”

“Long live the people of the United States!” “Long live Martin Luther King! Long live Mexico!” exclaimed President Lopez Obrador at the end of the act.

At the Martin Luther King Monument. pic.twitter.com/Bh5eyNEjhC – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) July 12, 2022

rmlgv