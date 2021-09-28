We need to protect young women

Billie Eilish took part in the MTV VMAs taking home two awards: in the Best Latin category (with Rosalia) for “Lo Vas A Olvidar” and in the Video for Good category for the ballad “Your Power”. In his speech, he emphasized precisely the issue of the abuse of power, from which young women must be protected at all costs.

Billie Eilish continues to collect one award after another: a career on the rise for the 19-year-old, who has gained worldwide attention with the song Bad Guy. From that moment on, the attention on her has always been very high and not only for issues related to music and her talent. There has been much talk of the singer, in fact, also in relation to the phenomenon of body shaming of which she was a victim from the beginning. First the hair, then the extra pounds, then the clothing: the haters always went down hard in criticizing her. This is a difficult pressure to manage, especially when you are so young and so exposed. But she has grown a lot over time and has learned not to be scratched by these waves of hatred and to continue straight on her path, which also brought her to the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards, where she did not fail to address a thought to women.

Billie Eilish at the MTV Video Music Awards

Billie Eilish closed the night of Mtv Video Music Awards taking home two awards: Best Latin with Rosalia for The Vas In Olvidar and Video for Good for Your Power. This piece is very significant and reveals all the maturity of the artist: it collects the feelings of a person who suffers abuse of power and makes us reflect on the toxicity of certain sick relationships, which end up deeply hurting the soul of the victims. Just the abuse of power was the subject of the talk done on the stage of the event, after having received the prize given to her by Avril Lavigne. It turned to women, encouraging them not to fall into certain nets and to protect themselves in the best possible way by collecting adequate help. “I just want to say that we must protect our young women at all costs. For real. We must also remember that we all have power and we must remember not to abuse it“said the 19-year-old, aware of how much words can hurt, how much one can collapse under their weight, but also how much strength there is in each of us to overcome seemingly insurmountable difficulties.

For the occasion, the singer showed off a total black look of gothic inspiration consisting of an oversized sweater worn over a Good Fight midi skirt and leather combat boots. Soft bob with bangs for her, who recently decided to give us a cut and opt for this wavy and disheveled bob that frames her face in a very jaunty way. And that’s not the only header he’s done lately. She amazed everyone when she ditched the iconic two-tone green-black hair look for the benefit of blonde hair, which was initially kept hidden with a wig. The transformation was an unprecedented social success. The selfie taken in the mirror to show the change to fans received a million likes in just 6 minutes, a real record on Instagram, where the shot currently has 23 million appreciation!