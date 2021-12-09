World

“We need to speed up the transition to the contributory method”

James Reno
“One thing that must definitely be done is to accelerate the transition to contributory method which also guarantees a chance to retire earlier “. With these words he spoke to” Mattino Cinque ” the former president of INPS Tito Boeri to comment on pension increases and to understand how it might change the system. “The flexible retirement it is allowed in the contributory system – added Boeri – and clearly those who retire earlier will have to receive lower allowances ”.

“When we look at pension levels – concluded Boeri – we should always also ask people since they received their pension because it is clear that if someone has been receiving a pension for a long time, they will have a lower allowance and it is right that they should, because in the end if they accumulate them over time they will have a higher sum ”.


