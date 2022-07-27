We need to talk about how well Ashton Kutcher is aging

Yahoo Spain Originals

A horse from a carriage faints in the middle of a heat wave due to the passivity of the tourists it was carrying

A horse has collapsed this weekend while pulling a buggy in the center of Palma. The event occurred in the midst of a heat wave due to the passivity of the tourists it was transporting and has caused outrage on social networks. This can be seen in a video shared on Twitter by associations and animalist parties such as @ProgresoenVerde in which the equine appears lying on the ground without moving while the driver of the galley tries to lift it by pulling on its head and harness. Finally, the animal manages to get back up after several unsuccessful attempts because it was not even able to maintain its own weight. To all this, the tourists who were in the carriage observed the scene without getting out of the vehicle hoping to resume the ride, which many have classified as a lack of humanity. The images also show several alarmed citizens approaching the place where the animal had vanished to worry about its health: “It’s because of the heat, give it water.” Others present reproached the tourists for continuing to climb onto the galley due to the horse’s suffering and asked them to get off: “How could they not get off! OMG!. From @ProgresoenVerde they ask for the abolition of an activity that they describe as animal brutality. Likewise, many users have reacted in the same way by asking for a law that prohibits this activity, at least, during episodes of high temperatures such as the ones the country is seeing. Others express their indignation that no one offers water to the horse and even go further and ask for severe punishment such as jail for those responsible.