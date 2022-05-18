We need to talk about ovarian cancer – 05/17/2022

In 2013, Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month was established. In the opinion of experts at the time, it was necessary to highlight the disease, incidence, symptoms and treatments. Unlike many gynecological cancers, the ovarian tumor is silent and does not have a specific exam. About 75% of cases are still diagnosed late. Among the symptoms experienced by patients during tumor growth are: pressure, pain or swelling in the abdomen, pelvis, back or legs, nausea, gas, changes in bowel activity (constipation or diarrhea) and constant tiredness.

But what should patients do? In addition to having regular appointments with their gynecologist doctors, they need to seek information about their family history. Something very important in this case are the mutations of the BRCA (Breast Cancer) 1 and BRCA 2 genes. The two acronyms became known when actress Angelina Jolie informed that she would undergo a mastectomy. In the case of ovarian cancer, between 10% and 15% of patients have a BRCA mutation.





Until recently, the line of treatment for ovarian cancer was restricted to tumor removal surgery and chemotherapy, used at different and cyclical times. But a new class of treatment, Parp inhibitors (Poly ADP-ribose polymerase – for the treatment of cancer), has shown positive results in maintenance approaches for this type of neoplasm, both in women without or with mutations in the BRCA 1 and BRCA 24.

Approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), niraparib is an oral medication that integrates this new group of innovative oncological therapies. Indicated for patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer or in whom the disease has returned, who have had platinum-based chemotherapy and have had a complete or partial response to this therapy, the treatment has efficacy and safety supported by two important clinical studies published in The New England Journal of Medicine: Prima and Nova, in 2019 and 2016, respectively.

According to the results of Prima, a study carried out in newly diagnosed patients with ovarian cancer, the drug showed a 38% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in the general population, and a 60% reduction in the population with a BRCA gene mutation.





Despite transformational medicines in oncology, there is still an impasse when it comes to access. To learn more, I recommend that women contact patient associations and their respective physicians for more information.

Daniela de Freitas is an oncologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.



READER’S WORD

Sabesp – 1

My neighbor asked for a sewage connection at Rua Guadalupe, number 466, house 1, in Parque das Nações, in Santo André, and to this day it has not been answered. The aggravating factor is that she needs to vacate the house where she lives. What neglect!

Antonio Knoll Filho

Saint Andrew

Sabesp – 2

Sabesp has been careful about the poor quality of services provided (Sabesp leaves residents of São Bernardo without water for eight days). In addition to the disgraceful lack of quality in the water supply and consequent quality, it is also used and sometimes in the conclusion of its services on the streets. Street pavement restoration is nothing but a disgrace, not to mention an inability to provide itself with quality.

Beto Cesar

from Facebook

Reciprocity

The dictatorship of the Judiciary works under any insignificant pretext, but as an efficient political party against the government with the objective of, at the very least, harassing it and, who knows, even making reelection unfeasible, under the tacit complicity of the Senate, which has an obligation to act when there is transgression of the Magna Carta. There are congressmen who, instead of acting in the Legislature, resort to the Judiciary, which promptly accepts, as long as it is against the government, while lawsuits against friendly legislators rumble in the drawers of Justice. Assuming that reciprocity: don’t mess with me and I won’t mess with you.

Humberto Schuwartz Soares

Vila Velha (ES)





In the streets

An article published in this Diário showed the bleak picture of a region that was once an industrial protagonist in the country (Setecidades, 16th). The Greater ABC is threatened to be a huge rock jungle, with high unemployment, abandoned warehouses, violence and many homeless people. Region divided between poverty and wealth. But it seems that this scenario does not shock, does not cause indignation and much less reaction on the part of society. Perhaps depression is such that it blinds people to the chaos and abyss we find ourselves in. But what amazes me the most is that today we worry about futile things, but the child on the street, in the cold, hungry, suffering all kinds of violence, is not our problem or that of governments, much less of society. Revolting! Child born of a hypocritical society, who beats his chest and says he is a Christian, who is the defender of the traditional family, who doesn’t use bad words and who prays every Sunday, but leaves the child and his family to die of cold and hunger in the streets. What country is this?

Marcia Garcia

Saint Andrew





Diesel – 1

Trucker brothers, it’s easy! Sell ​​the truck, buy a motorcycle and ride a motorcycle behind Bolsonaro (Bolsonaro reduces diesel trigger that authorizes revision of the freight table).

Lindomar B. Siqueira

from Facebook

Diesel – 2

And the truck drivers celebrating the State of siege and R$ 0.05 less on diesel?

Cadu Ribeiro

from Facebook

deals

I read that Kassab and Lula are negotiating an agreement with several parties to give the PT supporter Alexandre Kalil in Minas. André Quintão (PT) is quoted to take the vice. In exchange, the candidate for vice, Agostinho Patrus (PSD), would receive a vacancy in the TCE. Alexandre Silveira (PSD) would be a candidate for the Senate. In times of fake news, there is doubt if it’s a lie or it’s real. If it is real – and it should be –, this is a small sample of how business deals are carried out in Brazil. Sad to know how certain citizens get to the courts. No meritocracy, all in the name of shameless politics where venal interests are what counts. In this way, the voter’s vote serves only as a background to legalize previously planned schemes. And to think that voting is mandatory. Poor Brazil!

Izabel Avallone

capital

