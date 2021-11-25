We never developed the SF21

Two races from the end of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, Mattia Binotto revealed that Leclerc and Sainz’s SF21 had never been developed during the season. Ferrari’s main team admitted that all year in Maranello they only worked on the car for 2022.

When there are only two races left until the end of Formula 1 World Championship 2021 and with a third place in the Constructors’ classification now safe (39.5 points ahead of McLaren after the Qatar GP), the Ferrari reveals the little bluff put in place during the season announcing news that will certainly make his fans happy in view of the next championship.

The Cavallino team principal Mattia Binotto has in fact revealed that, contrary to what is led to think by the evident improvement in performance in the second half of the current season, in Maranello during the year there was never any work on the SF21s of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to which no updates have therefore been made (except at the beginning). “We never really developed the current car. We just made some developments at the start of the season, and that’s it“the number one of the Ferrari racing team at the French edition of Motorsport said about it.

Obviously the new power unit Mounted for the first time on Leclerc’s car in the Russian GP and on Sainz’s car in the Turkish GP, it somehow favored the progress of the SF21 but, as confirmed by Binotto himself, this was part of the development plan for 2022 to which the team has concentrated its energies and resources during this season.

“Apart from the power unit, but in this case it was a development in view of 2022, all our efforts since the start of the season have always been on the 2022 car. We have never compromised on this. So let’s say that it never occurred to us at any time to try to penalize 2022 in favor of 2021“added the Ferrari team principal, suggesting that the Prancing Horse team will be ready for the regulatory revolution of Formula 1 which will take place starting next season with the return to” ground effect “single-seaters.

In light of this, one inevitably wonders what, in addition to the new power unit, improved Ferrari’s performance in the second part of the 2021 World Championship. The answer is once again Mattia Binotto who stressed that behind the progress made by the Maranello team there is the growth of the team on various levels, even those not directly connected to the track: “If today we are in third place it’s because the team (the way they work on the different weekends) has certainly improved a lot since the beginning of the season, and not because the car was developed – said the engineer from Modena –.

I think that the racing team has made a lot of progress from the start of the season to today in strategy, organization, communication with the riders, understanding what we are doing and in terms of tire management – added the Ferrari team principal –. After the race at Paul Ricard (the French GP, ed) the team has developed many small tools and methodologies to try to do things better. We have made a lot of progress – finally commented Mattia Binotto – and this is fantastic, especially for what we need to do in 2022“.