“We no longer have positives but Covid leaves behind it”

The rossoblù coach on the eve of the away match against Verona: “It’s a very difficult situation for everyone”

Friday night Sinisa Mihajlovic returns for the second time to Bentegodi since that August 2019, when he returned to the bench after the treatment for leukemia: “That day I was more dead than alive. The last time I relived those moments, but now a lot of time has passed things are put behind me. I do not know what I will feel tomorrow, I hope not to forget all the positive things that the disease has taught me, “he said on the eve.

All the positives at Covid have been negativized but the situation remains difficult. “Compared to the previous game, unfortunately, the scenario has not changed much, we no longer have positive ones but Covid also leaves a trail on a physical level – he continued Mihajlovic – Unfortunately this virus is even worse than injuries. You know when one becomes positive but not when one really heals … It is a very difficult situation for everyone. In a team like ours, how much you miss the most experienced players is complicated, this break comes at the right time. The game to be played is important, we must try to score points despite what is expected to be a tough match. Each of us has to come up with something more “.