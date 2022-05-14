Between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it’s clearly very tense! As proof, the two ex-lovebirds did not speak to each other for months…

It’s no secret: between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it’s more than tense! The separation was particularly difficult for the rapper to accept. Some time ago, the latter did not hesitate to declare war on his ex ! And it was via social networks that Kanye West decided to attack the mother of his children. What he blames the star forKeeping Up With The Kardashians ? According to him, this exposes their daughter North West too much on Tik Tok.

A violent attack that clearly affected Kim Kardashian. The latter was quick to speak on the Web to ask her ex to stop attacking her.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Kanye West

More than ever, the tension is at its height between the two ex-lovebirds. Recent statements made by Kim Kardashian during the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, this Tuesday, April 12, 2022, prove it definitively. This revealed that at the time of their divorce, they completely cut ties. Indeed, for about 8 months, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not speak to each other:

At the start of the divorce, we grew apart a lot and went about eight months without speaking to each other.

Fortunately, the two stars ended up reconnecting and according to Kim Kardashian, the situation is rather calm today :

Then we finally started talking again, I went to the premiere of Donda. And he still saw the children of course.

And this one to add:

At the moment, everything is calm between us. We no longer speak to each other. But it’s not final.

Kim Kardashian definitely recovered from her separation?

If Kanye West has a hard time turning the page, Kim Kardashian, for her part, clearly seems to be moving forward. Indeed, the star is now in a relationship with Pete Davidson. And the least we can say is that between them, it is indeed mad love! Indeed, the big sister of Kylie Jenner and the comedian are simply inseparable. And if at the start the reality TV star did not dare to confide in the subject of her new love story, now she no longer hesitates to confide in her relationship with Pete Davidson.