We now know what are the two cases in which superimmunity to Covid occurs

This is suggested by the data of a new study conducted by an American research team that evaluated the level of antibodies induced by the different combinations of unfortunate antibody response induced by the different combinations of infection and vaccination.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Covid vaccination and, to a lesser extent viral infection, induce a certain level of immunity, but different combinations of both can result in what has been renamed as “super immunity“, That is a particularly powerful protection and superior to that aroused by vaccination or infection alone.

According to scholars, there are at least two cases in which this more robust level of immunity occurs: the first is due to the viral infection contracted after vaccination while the other implies having overcome the infection before vaccination. In other words, both combinations of infection and vaccination would result in a kind of enhanced immunity, which is likely to protect against variants distinct from the one that caused the infection.

The analysis, conducted by Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, in the United States, follows another study carried out by the same university which had already observed how the infection after vaccination was associated with “super immunity“. With this new research, published on Science Advances, the researchers confirmed the previous results, adding that the infection before vaccination also produces the same effect, without showing significant differences in terms of the amount of neutralizing antibodies compared to the infection contracted after vaccination.

Covid, today’s news, hospitalization and intensive care drop, towards unlimited extension of the Green Pass to those who have the third dose

The study of Covid superimmunity

The results of this new study are based on a total of 104 participants, including 31 who had contact infection after vaccination, 31 who were vaccinated after infection and 42 without a history of infection either before or after vaccination. Blood samples from each participant were analyzed in the laboratory, revealing that the level of neutralizing antibodies in the vaccinees before or after infection was at least 10 times higher compared to that observed in vaccinated with no history of infection. The researchers also evaluated the neutralization capacity of the antibody response against different viral variants (Alpha, Beta, Delta and the original Wuhan strain), finding a difference compared to the Beta strain, which was significantly lower in vaccinated without history of infection.

A) Neutralization by antibody response following vaccination alone (orange), hybrid immunity due to vaccination after infection (green) and infection after vaccination (violet). B) Neutralizing antibody titers against the SARS – CoV – 2 Alpha, Beta and Delta variants compared to the original Wuhan (WA1) / Science Advances strain

Analyzes were conducted before Omicron’s arrival, therefore the conclusions of the study cannot be extended to this new variant, although the authors of the research expect to observe similar results also against this new viral form. On the other hand, scholars have pointed out that infection alone generates a less robust immunity that differs considerably from that induced by vaccination and, evidently, from the super immunity determined by vaccination before or after infection.

“Immunity from infection alone is variable – said Dr. Marcel Curlin, study co-author and associate professor at Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine. Vaccination combined with immunity due to infection almost always provides very strong responses“.

The scholars’ invitation is therefore to vaccination, regardless of the previous infection, and certainly not an encouragement to infection for the vaccinated, since it is never a good idea to take the risks of Covid.