“we only scratched the surface”

One of the feature films most anticipated at the cinema by video game enthusiasts is definitely Uncharted the Movie, the adaptation of the famous PlayStation saga developed by Naughty Dog.

The film of Uncharted will narrate the origins of Nathan Drake, starring Tom Holland, in what is expected to be a spectacular action that fans will appreciate.

The similarities to the video game they appeared particularly noticeable in the first trailers, the last of which showed a scene that looks almost identical to an iconic section from the third chapter.

Even the same official poster it is very reminiscent of the box art of the series: the intent is therefore to suggest to fans that it could be the best movie ever about a video game.

To find out if this will actually be the case we will naturally have to wait for it to go out to the cinema, but in the meantime, the actor Tom Holland also seems convinced of the goodness of the film, who can’t wait to shoot a sequel.

In an interview with Digital Spy (Street Screen Rant) the leading actor of the Uncharted film has in fact said to himself proud of the work done, underlining that it was this feature film that would have given the impetus for the resumption of works related to cinema in the midst of the pandemic.

The Spider-Man interpreter also stated that he hopes to be able to get to work on a second chapter already, given that there would still be much to tell on the stories of Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan:

“I really believe in this project. And I believe in the work we have done. I am very proud of how hard we all worked. […] If we were lucky enough to be able to do it again, it would be really exciting. We’ve only scratched the surface of what Drake and Sully can do“.

All that remains is to wait to find out if the public and critics will choose to award Uncharted the Film: the decision of a possible sequel is very likely it will only depend on the results.

If Sony decided to give the green light, Tom Holland would therefore be ready to play Drake again: we just have to wait until February to find out if we will see other adventures on the big screen.

And in case there are any fans worried about Mark Wahlberg’s resemblance to Sully, they can rest easy: one of the latest trailers showed Drake’s mentor and friend with his fiery mustache.