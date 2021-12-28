“We only wash children when the dirt is evident”

What was told by the famous Hollywood couple has aroused much criticism: the statement concerns children’s hygiene.

Their love is one of the most admired in the world of cinema: the couple of actors have been together since, in 2012, love pushed them to break up their previous relationships in order to be able to live their story in the light of the sun.

Read also —– >>> Breathtaking beauty: have you ever seen the third daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis?

A passion born years after the first meeting on the film set The ’70s Showwhen they were both very young. He was the boyfriend of Demi Moore, she was with Macaulay Culkin. You will certainly have understood that we are talking about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, beautiful and in love who have started a wonderful family.

In 2014 they became the parents of Wyatt Isabelle and in 2016 the second son Dimitri was born. Precisely with regard to their children, they did discuss the statements of the two stars: interviewed by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about their hygiene habits, they made a revelation that did not go unnoticed at all.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis talk about the hygiene of their children: the couple upsets

In the episode of the podcast Armchair Expert, we talked about the importance of avoiding showering too frequently as soap can dry out the skin.

Read also —— >>> After two boys comes the pink bow: Alice was born, immense joy for the couple

The two actors then talked about how they are used to managing their children: “I didn’t have hot water as a child, so I didn’t take many showers. But even when I became a mother, I never washed my babies every day. Not even when they were babies, ”she said Kunis. Her husband, for his part, seemed to be in full agreement: “Now, here’s the thing: if you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, it makes no sense ”.

They also confessed to adopting the same behavior for themselves: every day they wash only underarms, face and private parts, while the shower is not a daily ritual for them. In fact, according to experts, bathing children up to the age of 11 should not be done every day but once or twice a week to avoid dry skin.

Read also —— >>> Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, have you ever seen their daughter? It is not a completely unknown face

What do you think?