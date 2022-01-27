“We operate her only if she gets vaccinated”: the gaffe, then the hospital’s apologies to a cancer patient

First the gaffe, then the apologies. A cancer patient who had turned to the gynecology of the Pisa hospital for the removal of polyps from the uterus was told that to perform the surgery she would have to get vaccinated against Covid.

The patient herself denounced it on TV at “Fuori dal coro”. A phone call was broadcast in the service in which the woman, originally from La Spezia, is asked if she is no vax and specifies that the Green pass is required to access the facility.

The woman, who was not vaccinated, asked for an explanation: “Since the rules apply to everyone, they also apply to her: all other people have been vaccinated without a problem, the molecular swab alone is not enough because vaccination is needed to access health facilities: not only here, throughout Italy “, they told her.

This is not true, as the Green pass is not required for basic needs such as health and the satisfaction of basic needs.

The health company apologized for the doctor’s “mistake”: “The case – reads a note – is attributable to a communication misunderstanding and a misunderstanding of the new provisions on the reinforced Green pass by the doctor who replied on the phone giving wrong information. ”

“The right to health care has never been questioned, regardless of the vaccination status of the patients”, specifies the Aoup, also assuring “that the patient, whose pathology does not fall into class A, had already been included in the path of planned interventions and she will be operated on like all patients, vaccinated or not “.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved