One of our biggest concerns these days is getting in shape before the costume fitting. For this reason we are constantly looking for innovative diets able to guarantee the best results with the minimum effort. Finding the right one, however, is far from easy. There are science-approved diets that could help the brain. Others that seem able to protect us from some serious diseases. But there are also some that could prove extremely dangerous in the long run. So let’s pay attention to this 2-week diet that is depopulating and promises miracles. In reality, things may not go as planned.

What is the Scarsdale diet and how it works

The Scarsdale diet has actually been around for many years but continues to cyclically make a comeback. Many know it as the “14 day diet” and it promises to make us lose about half a kg a day if we can follow it.

The basic assumption is one. That of reducing carbohydrates, calories and sugars. All offset by an increase in the amount of protein to be taken daily.

Those who follow the Scarsdale diet therefore forgo fats, sugary drinks and condiments such as olive oil. In the second phase of the diet, legumes, potatoes, most of the dairy products and sweets also disappear. The consumption of bread should also be limited.

Weight loss is assured and is estimated to be around 5kg in fifteen days, 10 per month. The problem, however, is that the risks often far outweigh the benefits.

We pay attention to this 2-week diet that promises to make us lose half a kg a day because it could prove to be very dangerous to health

Before understanding why the Scarsdale diet could be dangerous, a premise is mandatory. Before starting any type of diet, even the healthiest of all, we must consult an accredited nutritionist. We are not all the same and we tolerate food equally. It is always mandatory to be accompanied by a professional when you change your diet.

Like all high-protein diets, Scarsdale must also be handled with care. First of all because the protein intake is much higher than the daily requirement and takes away the fundamental fibers contained in vegetables and carbohydrates. Secondly, it could put a strain on the liver by reducing sugar deposits too quickly.

Scarsdale could also prove dangerous to the kidneys. In fact, such a large amount of protein risks fatiguing them much more than normal.

