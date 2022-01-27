Unfortunately, deceptions are always on the agenda. In fact, we know how easy it is to run into scams online or on mobile phones. With the advent of smartphones and the Internet, the deceptions have doubled and every day it seems there are new ones. Precisely for this reason, we must never let ourselves be caught unprepared but, rather, always keep our eyes open. Knowing the scams that circulate as messages, calls or emails and knowing how to identify them immediately can certainly give us a considerable hand.

Scams are everywhere and for this reason we must try to keep them in mind so as to avoid them immediately

So, let’s try to remember as much as possible. For example, let’s keep in mind a scam we talked about in our previous article and which is consumed as a message on the well-known messaging application WhatsApp. Or, let’s try to always remember another deception, this time it is received by email, and of which we had highlighted all the aspects in our other article. Today we continue our list, seeing a scam that instead takes place via telephone call and that unfortunately several people have already received.

We pay particular attention to this call that many are receiving and that it is actually a scam

Therefore, the deception we want to talk about today consists of a very specific call, which many do not realize. There are some independent companies, especially new ones, who are working hard and hard to create affordable offers. These are mainly aimed at the gas and electricity sector, to try to contain consumption and offer reduced costs to potential customers. In this case, these kinds of companies don’t call people directly, far from it. In fact, it is a reality with its own site, with a company email and with contact details totally different from the telephone number.

The problem is that the criminals call by carefully studying the profile of the companies we are highlighting and, presenting themselves with the name of these realities, offer tariff plans that make your mouth water for their convenience. In this case, they obviously ask for a deposit, to set a contract that will never actually be stopped. Once the money is received, it will obviously disappear. Therefore, we pay particular attention to this call that some people are receiving and which could lead to unpleasant consequences.

Deepening

