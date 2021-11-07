We photographed a mysterious bubble in space, and we need to figure out what the hell it is

The Hubble Space Telescope has given us a new image of the N44 nebula (or gas cloud), which is located near the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of the closest galaxies to the Milky Way. In this spectacular glimpse we can see hydrogen gas glowing in the dark, along with dark dust lanes and stars of all ages, in a complex structure about 170,000 light-years from Earth.

However, there is a detail that has struck NASA and many scientists who have already started studying: the “super bubble” that appears in the central-upper part of the cloud. It would be a 250 light-year-wide structure and we’re trying to figure out how it formed.

NASA, ESA, V. Ksoll and D. Gouliermis

“Its presence is still a mystery,” space agency staff wrote in a statement, explaining that there are two main hypotheses. One is that huge stars have blown away the gas with stellar winds. Another involves the explosion of a dying star, known as a supernova, which could have caused that cavity.

Astronomers have identified a difference of 5 million years between the stars inside the super bubble and those at the edge. And, as written by NASA, this could suggest “more chain reaction star formation events”. A fascinating mystery and a spectacular image.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io