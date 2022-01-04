Business

We plant this extraordinary vegetable in January for a very rich vegetable garden and a great harvest in the spring

We are in January and the climate is quite harsh. Temperatures are low and many of us are not thinking about how to improve our vegetable garden and garden. Generally, the vegetable garden is a job for the summer. It would be a mistake, however, not to prepare in advance, perhaps starting to plant some beautiful plants that can give you great satisfaction in spring.

Today in particular we are focusing on a vegetable to plant today, to carry on and enjoy the fruits of our work later on. So let’s plant this amazing vegetable in January for a very rich vegetable garden and a great spring harvest.

That’s what it is about

We advise everyone to buy some seeds and plant aubergines today, because waiting for spring would be a mistake.

This vegetable is very well known and is perhaps one of the most popular of all. The aubergine, in fact, has multiple uses in the kitchen and is, for example, the basis for the extraordinary parmigiana. They are also excellent grilled, baked, or in a pan. In short, there is no shortage of tasty ideas when it comes to cooking this vegetable.

The eggplant originates from India, but has spread to various parts of the world, including China, Africa and even Italy. However, if we want to grow in the garden, it is good that we immediately start planting the seeds in a heated nursery. In fact, the growth time of eggplants is long and can exceed five months.

If we wait for spring, we will only be able to harvest aubergines in late summer. If, on the other hand, we start already now, in May or early June we can already harvest the first aubergines and taste them in advance.

Obviously, the plants must remain in the nursery only until spring and then it is good that they are transplanted into the garden. Once placed in the garden, aubergines do not need a lot of care, but it is important to protect them from weeds.

Even parasites can bother them, especially aphids, which must be fought because they also endanger many other plants. Furthermore, it is good to prune the plant regularly, so as to improve the final yield.

Let’s remember, then, to wet them regularly, but not too often, because in any case the aubergine resists well even if it is not irrigated continuously. Towards the end of spring we will be able to collect them and take them to the kitchen, where they will give us a lot of zero kilometer taste.

Deepening

Not just with breadcrumbs and tomato, here is the perfect recipe for quick and appetizing baked eggplant.

