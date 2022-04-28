We present the complete billboard for MULTICINE, Cine Center and Monje Campero on April 21 in Bolivia

This Thursday new proposals arrive on the billboards of the country’s cinemas, with a variety of genres for the public that enjoys movies in the best cinematographic quality.

‘The Great Quake’ is an action disaster film starring Zhu Yilong as Hong Yizhou, the engineer in charge of the Yunjiang tunnel project. However, when building the tunnel in the mountainous region, they encounter many difficulties, especially those caused by geological changes, which ends in disaster.





Cinemas: Multiplex, Cinema Center

For the drama genre, comes the English film ‘Downtown Abbey: A New Era’this is the film adaptation of the series of the same name, which shows the life of Lord and Lady Grantham after announcing that they are delighted to once again have the pleasant company of film lovers in their yorkshire mansion this coming Christmas 2021.





Cinemas: Multiplex

Terror, this week one of the most popular genres returns to have a premiere on billboards with the tape ‘Without scape’, where the plot tells how a famous social media personality travels with his friends to Moscow to record new content for his successful channel. Seeking to live the most extreme situations in order to get new viewers, the group enters a world of mystery, excess and danger. When the line between real life and social life blurs, the group will have no choice but to Fight to ensure your own survival.





Cinemas: Multiplex, Cinema Center

If you haven’t seen them yet

‘The lost City’this film is an adventure and comedy in which the literary career of the brilliant and somewhat reclusive novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has revolved around romantic adventure novels that, set in exotic locationsstars an attractive gallant whose image is reproduced on all the covers, and who in real life corresponds to Alan (Channing Tatum), a model who has focused his career on personifying the novelistic adventurer. While on tour to promote her and Alan’s new book, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe).

With Sandra Bullock in the leading role and accompanied by Chaning Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe Y Brad Pitt among other great actors that are part of the cast, the film promises not to disappoint.





Cinemas: Multicinema, Cine Center, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

Another option for the adventure and suspense genre is ‘The Northman’, where the plot of the film goes back to Iceland, in the middle of the 10th century, a Nordic prince (Skarsgard) Seeks revenge at all costs for the death of his father.





Cinemas: Multiplex, Cinema Center

A new sequel to ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledor’s Secrets’ is available and it is that Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop it on his own, he relies on Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they meet old and new animals and face off against a growing legion of Grindelwald’s followers.





Cinemas: Multicinema, Cine Center, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

This is a movie starring Naomi Whatts ‘desperate’, where Amy Carr gets a call with terrible news: Authorities are on the hunt for an active shooter and her teenage son, Noah, you’re in the thick of it. Deep in a network of forest roads that surround her home, miles from the city and almost overcome with panic, Amy refuses to succumb to despair. With her cell phone as the only means of intervention, she will resort to all the resources that occur to her so that her son survive the attack.





Cinemas: Cinema Center

‘SONIC 2’, this is the sequel to the movie that was made from the popular video game that bears the same name, a name given to the blue hedgehog that stars in different adventures with its power of supersonic speed and facing his enemy forever, Robotnikm played by the famous Jim Carrey.





Cinemas: Multicinema, Cine Center, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

The latest premiere is the most recent ‘Fire in the sky’, this film that arrives in science fiction format where the renowned Tao volcanologist he lost his wife in the middle of a sudden eruption. Twenty years later, businessman Harris opens the world’s first volcano theme park built on an island above an active one. CAT warns of danger.





Cinemas: Cinema Center

The most anticipated was ‘Morbius’, film set in the spider man universe and centered on one of its most iconic villains, Morbius, a doctor who, after suffering from a blood disease and failing to cure himself, became a vampire, which stars actor Jared Leto.





Cinemas: Multiplex, Cinema Center

The billboards of all the cinemas in Bolivia continue to present the latest installment of Batman, one of the superheroes most loved ones who created the DC Comics universe and now it is finally within reach of the big screen in Bolivia.

batman In this tape, it is told how Batman in his second year of crime fightinginvestigates the corruption running through Gotham City and how it leads to his own family, all the while taking on an assassin known as Enigma It’s still on the billboard of all theaters so you can enjoy it.





Cinemas: Multicinema, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

for the little ones

The premiere that there is so that they can enjoy a film in family, ‘Checkered Ninja 2’the sequel to the movie of the same name and now continues the story with Eppermint, which manages to evade a prison sentence in Thailand, Taiko and Alex team up again, along with their entire family, to stop Eppermint in Thailand. Alex and Taiko’s friendship will be put under intense pressure, while they are involved in a dangerous mission.





Cinemas: Multiplex

The latest premiere that is still on the billboard for you to enjoy with your family is ‘The Bad Guys’, story that tells how they try to accomplish their most difficult undertaking to date: behaving well. It is based on the illustrated books of the same name. Aaron Blabey.





Cinemas: Multiplex, Cinema Center