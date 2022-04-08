We present the movie billboard with all the premieres of April and May

Amy Carr (Naomi Watts) gets a call with terrible news: the authorities are on the hunt for an active shooter, and her teenage son, Noah, may be in on it. Deep in a network of forest roads that surround her home, miles from the city and almost overcome with panic, Amy refuses to succumb to despair. With her cell phone as the only means of intervention, she will resort to all the resources she can think of so that her son survives the attack.

Year: 2021

Premiere in Uruguay: April 14, 2022

Duration: 84 min.

Country: United States

Direction: Philip Noyce

Screenplay: Chris Sparling

Music: Phil Eisler

Photography: John Brawley

Cast: Naomi Watts, Sierra Maltby, Colton Gobbo, Debra Wilson, Woodrow Schrieber, David Reale

Production Company: Co-production United States-Canada; Boies Schiller Film Group, JamTart Productions, Limelight, Stratagem Pictures, Untapped

Genre: Thriller

Desperate (The Desperate Hour) – Subtitled Trailer

To death

After a romantic evening at their secluded lake house, Emma wakes up handcuffed to her late husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must battle hitmen to escape her husband’s twisted plan.

Year: 2021

Premiere in Uruguay: April 21, 2022

Duration: 88 min.

Country: United States

Address: S.K. Dale

Screenplay: Jason Carvey

Music: Walter Mair

Cinematography: Jamie Cairney

Cast: Megan Fox, Lili Rich, Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, Jack Roth, Aml Ameen, Stefanie Rozhko, Teodora Djuric, Julian Balahurov

Production Company: Millennium Media, Brave Carrot, Campbell Grobman Films

Genre: Thriller. Terror

The Weight of Talent

NICOLAS CAGE plays… NICOLAS CAGE in this magnificent action comedy… THE WEIGHT OF TALENT. Creatively dissatisfied and in debt for money, Nicolas Cage is forced to accept 1 million dollars, in exchange for attending the birthday party of a fan who claims to be the biggest fan of all fans: Javi (Pedro Pascal). Things take an unexpected turn when Nicolas Cage is recruited by the CIA to help catch Javi, who is not what he seems. Forcing him to reincarnate his most iconic and beloved characters, in order to save himself and his family from this complicated mess. His career prepared him for this moment; the award-winning actor must now play the part of his life: NICOLAS CAGE.

Premiere in Uruguay: April 28, 2022

Year: 2022

Country: United States

Direction: Tom Gormican

Screenplay: Kevin Etten, Tom Gormican

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, Alessandra Mastronardi, Paco León, Nick Wittman, Caroline Boulton, Christine Grace Szarko, Ricard Balada

Production company: Lionsgate, Saturn Films. Distributor: Lionsgate

Genre: Action

The weight of talent (The unbearable weight of massive talent) – Trailer Teaser

the little ninja

As Eppermint manages to evade a prison sentence in Thailand, Taiko and Alex team up again, along with their entire family, to stop Eppermint in Thailand. Alex and Taiko’s friendship will be put under intense pressure, while they are involved in a dangerous mission.

Premiere in Uruguay: May 5, 2022

Year: 2021

Duration: 86 min.

Country: Denmark

Direction: Thorbjørn Christoffersen, Anders Matthesen

Screenplay: Anders Matthesen

Production company: LevelK, A. Film, Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film Distribution, Nordisk Film, Pop Up Production, Sudoku ApS

Genre: Animation

Little Ninja (Ternet Ninja) – Trailer Teaser

The Twin

A mother needs to face the unbearable truth about her surviving twin son.

Premiere in Uruguay: May 19, 2022

Year: 2022

Duration: 92 min.

Country: Finland

Direction: Taneli Mustonen

Screenplay: Aleksi Hyvärinen, Taneli Mustonen

Music: Panu Aaltio

Cinematography: Daniel Lindholm

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten, Tristan Ruggeri, Ergo Kuppas

Producer: Don Films. Distributor: Shudder

Genre: Horror

Princess by accident

Pil is a little orphan who lives on the streets in the medieval town of Roc-en-Brume. Together with her three trained weasels, Pil survives by stealing food from the castle of the sinister King Tristain, who has usurped the throne.

Premiere in Uruguay: May 19, 2022

Year: 2021

Duration: 89 min.

Country France

Direction: Julien Fournet

Screenplay: Julien Fournet

Music: Olivier Cussac

Photography: Animation

Producer: TAT Productions

Genre: Animation.