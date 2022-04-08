We present the movie billboard with all the premieres of April and May
Amy Carr (Naomi Watts) gets a call with terrible news: the authorities are on the hunt for an active shooter, and her teenage son, Noah, may be in on it. Deep in a network of forest roads that surround her home, miles from the city and almost overcome with panic, Amy refuses to succumb to despair. With her cell phone as the only means of intervention, she will resort to all the resources she can think of so that her son survives the attack.
Year: 2021
Premiere in Uruguay: April 14, 2022
Duration: 84 min.
Country: United States
Direction: Philip Noyce
Screenplay: Chris Sparling
Music: Phil Eisler
Photography: John Brawley
Cast: Naomi Watts, Sierra Maltby, Colton Gobbo, Debra Wilson, Woodrow Schrieber, David Reale
Production Company: Co-production United States-Canada; Boies Schiller Film Group, JamTart Productions, Limelight, Stratagem Pictures, Untapped
Genre: Thriller
To death
After a romantic evening at their secluded lake house, Emma wakes up handcuffed to her late husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must battle hitmen to escape her husband’s twisted plan.
Year: 2021
Premiere in Uruguay: April 21, 2022
Duration: 88 min.
Country: United States
Address: S.K. Dale
Screenplay: Jason Carvey
Music: Walter Mair
Cinematography: Jamie Cairney
Cast: Megan Fox, Lili Rich, Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, Jack Roth, Aml Ameen, Stefanie Rozhko, Teodora Djuric, Julian Balahurov
Production Company: Millennium Media, Brave Carrot, Campbell Grobman Films
Genre: Thriller. Terror
The Weight of Talent
NICOLAS CAGE plays… NICOLAS CAGE in this magnificent action comedy… THE WEIGHT OF TALENT. Creatively dissatisfied and in debt for money, Nicolas Cage is forced to accept 1 million dollars, in exchange for attending the birthday party of a fan who claims to be the biggest fan of all fans: Javi (Pedro Pascal). Things take an unexpected turn when Nicolas Cage is recruited by the CIA to help catch Javi, who is not what he seems. Forcing him to reincarnate his most iconic and beloved characters, in order to save himself and his family from this complicated mess. His career prepared him for this moment; the award-winning actor must now play the part of his life: NICOLAS CAGE.
Premiere in Uruguay: April 28, 2022
Year: 2022
Country: United States
Direction: Tom Gormican
Screenplay: Kevin Etten, Tom Gormican
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, Alessandra Mastronardi, Paco León, Nick Wittman, Caroline Boulton, Christine Grace Szarko, Ricard Balada
Production company: Lionsgate, Saturn Films. Distributor: Lionsgate
Genre: Action
the little ninja
As Eppermint manages to evade a prison sentence in Thailand, Taiko and Alex team up again, along with their entire family, to stop Eppermint in Thailand. Alex and Taiko’s friendship will be put under intense pressure, while they are involved in a dangerous mission.
Premiere in Uruguay: May 5, 2022
Year: 2021
Duration: 86 min.
Country: Denmark
Direction: Thorbjørn Christoffersen, Anders Matthesen
Screenplay: Anders Matthesen
Production company: LevelK, A. Film, Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film Distribution, Nordisk Film, Pop Up Production, Sudoku ApS
Genre: Animation
The Twin
A mother needs to face the unbearable truth about her surviving twin son.
Premiere in Uruguay: May 19, 2022
Year: 2022
Duration: 92 min.
Country: Finland
Direction: Taneli Mustonen
Screenplay: Aleksi Hyvärinen, Taneli Mustonen
Music: Panu Aaltio
Cinematography: Daniel Lindholm
Cast: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten, Tristan Ruggeri, Ergo Kuppas
Producer: Don Films. Distributor: Shudder
Genre: Horror
Princess by accident
Pil is a little orphan who lives on the streets in the medieval town of Roc-en-Brume. Together with her three trained weasels, Pil survives by stealing food from the castle of the sinister King Tristain, who has usurped the throne.
Premiere in Uruguay: May 19, 2022
Year: 2021
Duration: 89 min.
Country France
Direction: Julien Fournet
Screenplay: Julien Fournet
Music: Olivier Cussac
Photography: Animation
Producer: TAT Productions
Genre: Animation.