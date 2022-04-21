We present Xataka Mobility, our new section for hybrid and electric cars and all the technology that makes us move around the world

When Xataka took its first steps almost 20 years ago, it was unthinkable that we could ask our car for things by voice or that instead of putting gas in it we could plug it into the mains to charge it like a mobile. Not to mention that autonomous cars seemed like an idea for another century or that we could walk down the street and rent a motorcycle, scooter or bike in a matter of seconds. The technology changes the way we move around the world and that is why we present Xataka Mobility.

Xataka Mobility is a new section within Xataka in which electric cars and hybrid cars will be a fundamental pillar. We will present the most relevant new models with detailed technical sheets, we will test them to tell how all their technologies are (you can already read our analyzes of the BMW iX xDrive50 or Aiways U5, for example), we will break down the most relevant aspects of the automobile industry and what affects us as users (such as the current price of gasoline; the uncertain future of the ITV; what would mean that Spain opted to manufacture electric cars; or why manufacturers want to sell us all the SUVs they can).

We will also explain the most important changes in circulation (from the new Traffic Law or new fines from the DGT for carrying your mobile in the wrong place in the car, to the exact speed at which the radars jump or the recent goodbye to the Zone of Barcelona Low Emissions) and, of course, we will not forget the most technological part of mobility, such as Android Auto, Huawei entering the car business or driving aid systems (ADAS).





But mobility does not only affect cars. We will also talk about technologies that can change everything in the way we travel, such as hypersonic flights or electric boats; the different ways we have to get around in a sustainable way, such as bicycles or scooters; or the services to move us, such as taxis and VTC and the future of applications such as Uber.

Xataka Mobility is a 100% editorial section, and hyundaito whom we thank for their support as a sponsor, does not influence the topics or the contents that we deal with.

How can you follow Xataka Mobility

You can find Xataka Movilidad on the Xataka homepage itself or from this specific URL, in case you prefer to save it in favorites. In addition, Xataka Movilidad has its own profiles on social networks: you can find us on Twitter (@xatakamovilidad) and Facebook. Also your own RSS.

Does the usual Xataka experience change anything?

This is what Xataka Mobility looks like on the cover of Xataka

No. Everything will continue as before. The contents of Xataka Mobility will be grouped in their own independent section, as is already the case with our Xataka Basics or Xataka Selection articles.

Occasionally you will see that Xataka Mobility articles will appear on the front page of Xataka along with the rest of the news and reports. They will be only those that we consider essential and important enough for the editorial line of the medium. Our intention is to continue informing about technology and we want to offer the maximum options so that everyone can find out what interests them the most, and for this reason this new section.

Welcome!

We hope that all the content that we have already published these months and those to come will be of interest to you, so we invite you to visit Xataka Movilidad and, of course, if you have any suggestions on any topic that you would like to read in this new section, We are waiting for you in our contact form.