We present you the complete billboard of MULTICINE, Cine Center and Monje Campero on May 5 in Bolivia

This Thursday new proposals arrive on the billboards of the country’s cinemas, with a variety of genres for the public that enjoys movies in the best cinematographic quality.

Zack Efron is part of the premiere billboard this week and this as co-star of a thriller, where a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers She fights to protect herself and her family from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. For more than a decade, His parents Andy (Zac Efron; Extremely Cruel, Evil, and Wicked; The Greatest Showman) and Vicky have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie from a shadowy federal agency seeking to take advantage of her unprecedented gift of creating fire in a weapon of mass destruction, all in the film. ‘Flames of Vengeance’.





Cinemas: Multicinema, Cine Center, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

‘Disaster in Korea’ is the action genre movie that arrives this week so you can enjoy the story of a family and their guests who were celebrating a birthday in a hotel, a truck full of toxic gas crashes into it causing the gas to leak and a big bang. The gas spreads rapidly throughout Seoul causing panic in the streets, as well as many accidents and deaths.





Cinemas: Multiplex, Cinema Center

In the comedy genre, we present you the proposal by the director Son Jae-gon, ‘An Extraordinary Zoo’where the laughs won’t stop with this story that tells how in order to become a lawyer at the law firm where he is an assistant, Tae-soo is given the daunting task of keep a bankrupt zoo afloat.





Cinemas: Multiplex, Cinema Center

If you haven’t seen them yet

Waiting for a new installment of Marvel is over and you can still enjoy ‘Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness’. This movie will take you on an exciting journey through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch.





Cinemas: Multicinema, Cine Center, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

‘Twenty One Pilots: Cinema Experience’ , a film that takes a journey into the minds of this duo, with the epic celebration of the release of the Scaled And Icyde album in 2021. This is a psychedelic reinvention of cinema and live performance, but this time on a grand scale. With sound and video remastered for the big screen, and with previously unreleased material, the cinematic experience of Twenty One Pilots immerses you in the eclectic catalog and imagination of one of the most music creatives.





Cinemas: Cinema Center

For the Drama genre, you can enjoy ‘Category 5 Tornado’where the plot surrounds four families who are put to the test when a tornado hits the small town they live in, forcing them to redefine the meaning of surviving





Cinemas: Multiplex, Cinema Center

‘The lost City’this film is an adventure and comedy in which the literary career of the brilliant and somewhat reclusive novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has revolved around romantic adventure novels that, set in exotic locationsstars an attractive gallant whose image is reproduced on all the covers, and who in real life corresponds to Alan (Channing Tatum), a model who has focused his career on personifying the novelistic adventurer. While on tour to promote her and Alan’s new book, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe).

With Sandra Bullock in the leading role and accompanied by Chaning Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe Y Brad Pitt among other great actors that are part of the cast, the film promises not to disappoint.





Cinemas: Multiplex, Cinema Center

‘SONIC 2’, this is the sequel to the movie that was made from the popular video game that bears the same name, a name given to the blue hedgehog that stars in different adventures with its power of supersonic speed and facing his enemy forever, Robotnikm played by the famous Jim Carrey.





Cinemas: Multicinema, Cine Center, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

for the little ones

The latest premiere that is still on the billboard for you to enjoy with your family is ‘The Bad Guys’, story that tells how they try to accomplish their most difficult undertaking to date: behaving well. It is based on the illustrated books of the same name. Aaron Blabey.





Cinemas: Cinema Center