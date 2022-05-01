We present you the Top 5 of his best films

Gal Gadot: we present you the Top 5 of her best films | Instagram

Twenty years after starting her career as an actress, Gal Gadot is in one of the fullest moments of her life, in one of the highest peaks of her professional career and enjoying a personal life full of happiness that she shares with her two daughters and Jason Varsanoher husband.

Despite the crisis that the cinema had in the past two years, it does not seem to have affected her as she continues to initiate promising projects, being part of the most anticipated films of this year and even exploring the world of film production in a film. directed by her.

The talented Israeli, Gal Gadot, is one of the most recognized women on the big screen for her impeccable performances and the wonderful performance she has had playing the favorite superhero of many “Wonder Woman”. For this reason we present the best movies of her.

1. Death on the Nile.

The story narrates the peaceful vacations in Egypt of a couple of newlyweds who are victims of a fatal crime, where the young Linnet appears lifeless during the cruise on the Nile. Detective Hercule Poirot will be in charge of trying to solve the mysterious case .

Gal Gadot: we present you the Top 5 of her best films. Source: Instagram



2. Criminal

The film follows the story of a neurosurgeon who grafts the skills of a deceased CIA agent into the mind of a dangerous and unpredictable convict awaiting his final sentence. Being the inmate the only hope they have of stopping a sinister international conspiracy.

3. Keeping up with the Joneses

Following the same line of espionage, this film is about a couple with an ordinary life, who discovers that it is not easy to keep up with their neighbors, the Joneses. Especially when they realize that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are two spies.

4.Wonder Woman

One of his most famous movies Gal Gadot, tells the story of a daughter of the gods and princess of the Amazons who has never left her island. One day, an American pilot crashes on her island and Diana saves her life; during the encounter, the pilot explains to her that a great event is unfolding that could devastate the world, and Diana goes into battle.

5. Zach Snyder Justice League

Within the dark universe of DC Comics, the film introduces Bruce Wayne, who joins Diana Prince, after the sacrifice of Superman, to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an imminent threat of catastrophic proportions.