‘We prevented thousands of deaths from covid, and left milestones in women’s sexual and reproductive rights,’ says Daniel Salas

Without looking for it because he prefers to be low profile, Daniel Salas Peraza became one of the most recognized public figures of the current administration. His leadership in managing the effects of covid-19 in Costa Rica allows him to affirm, a month after his management ended, that the decisions made with the support of technical teams prevented thousands more deaths from that cause.

The study to specify the number of lives that were saved with measures such as the initial confinement, the sanitary vehicle restriction, the closure of borders, the reduction of capacity, physical distancing and the use of masks will be left for later, when he leaves his position of hierarch and another takes his place as of May 8. Until this April 5, 8,327 people had died from causes related to covid.

The most visible and public work of the minister was related to the management of the pandemic. But Salas highlights a long list of actions in other areas of Public Health during his administration. Of the most important, perhaps, the approval of the technical standard for the interruption of pregnancy when the life or health of the mother is in danger, and the approval of the morning after pill. Both considered by him as advances in sexual and reproductive health of Costa Ricans.

On Friday, April 8, the minister received a team of The nation with whom he made a balance of almost four years at the head of the Health portfolio. The following is a summary of the interview.

– Costa Ricans want to know if, before leaving, they see it possible to declare the end of the emergency due to covid.

– We are waiting to see what happens: see trends, that the figures are sustained and that there is no risk of new variants. This is part of what must be considered to lift the emergency at the national level. This, on the understanding that there is an authorized entity, which is the World Health Organization (WHO), which is the one that declares the end of the pandemic.

– Is the Health criterion to wait for the international decision before making any internal decision?

– This sequence should not necessarily be followed. It is clear that as long as the WHO does not say that we have the end of the pandemic, there may be a risk of a resurgence of pandemic waves. This is not a smooth ride, there may be pressure at the hospital level, but at levels that can be more tolerated. Our country still has 800 cases per day and the ICUs (Intensive Care Units) have a few dozen patients. We are in a moment of prudence; yes with more freedom with increased capacity and elimination of restrictive measures, such as vehicle restrictions, but it does not mean that we have completely touched the security point, where we can already say ‘it’s over!’

– When you leave, on May 8, will the mask stay with us?

– I would say still. We are very close to eventually suspending it in some places and conditions. But to say exactly when would be irresponsible. It is an analysis that we still have to do. I hope that it will continue with the following authorities, and we know that it will be so because it is a measure that we know that many want to see lifted, and I am sure that many will continue to use it because it gives them security.

– Is the possibility of a fourth dose being analyzed by the National Vaccination Commission, or will it remain for the next administration?

– The fourth dose has been analyzed in the Commission, which is the entity that establishes this type of measure. We have made the consideration of a fourth dose for certain groups that could have some condition in their immune system that makes them not respond as satisfactorily to three previous vaccines. It may be that, at some point and given the evidence that is emerging, the decision can be made to extend it to other groups.

– Does the Ministry of Health have an idea of ​​how many deaths were saved with the measures that were taken, fundamentally with vaccination?

– What we are clear about is that several thousand deaths were avoided. It is required to start a job to make that projection.

– Was everything that could be done? Was there something pending?

– When you see the history of the pandemic, what you would have wanted were things before, not during the pandemic. For example, having had an internal capacity or having coordinated at the subregional level to have the capacity to have increased production of necessary inputs, such as personal protective equipment or kits diagnoses, which were once so scarce. For the following pandemics, it is important to anticipate how we can better organize ourselves. Developed countries have understood that, in the end, if countries manage the pandemic well and have good levels of vaccination, the spread of risk is minimized.

– What was not handled so well?

– Some mentioned the delay in wearing a mask. What I can tell you is that the most responsible decisions have been made trying to obtain the best evidence and based on the criteria of the most qualified professionals.

Health came out strengthened

– What added the pandemic to the rectory?

– Respond in a timely manner with measures adjusted to reality and work on that scaffolding of guidelines, protocols and intersectoral and interinstitutional work in which the academy joined, which allowed the Ministry of Health to realize that we are strong as a governing body to the extent in which we can articulate with other actors that influence the production of health. Unfortunately, the vision has been that the Ministry of Health has to do everything and be self-sufficient, and rather that complementarity must be sought.

“The strengthening of interinstitutional and intersectoral work, where it was seen that the municipalities took action, that the communities were organized, that the local emergency committees with the governing areas of health and with the Fund were doing an enormous job, was something that strengthened the leadership of the Ministry of Health. Having had clarity and constant communication with the population, and that they felt that they had a governing body that was concerned about their health, that was saying ‘here I am present and for you, and here are the measures to take care of you’”.

– Vaccine against human papillomavirus, the morning-after pill, the technical standard for the interruption of pregnancy… what other measures would you add to the list of actions undertaken during your administration?

– This administration left important milestones in the area of ​​Human Rights with an emphasis on women’s reproductive rights. The human papilloma vaccine is an important milestone because it is approved and begins to be applied in this management. The norm for the interruption of pregnancy in situations of risk to the life and health of the mothers was a debt we owed; it was in the Penal Code that authorized it decades ago. It is important to recognize that a woman is a person with equal rights and can assess her risk.

“The morning-after pill is not an achievement directly by the Ministry of Health, but of course in the end we made it available over-the-counter in pharmacies in the regulations and decree because the idea is that it serves as emergency contraception. In all these things, as in the use of the female condom, the right of women to take more control over their lives and their sexual and reproductive rights is recognized.

“A lot of work has been done to simplify procedures. The registration of food and cosmetics took one day, as well as the sanitary operating permits. We also work in the attention of intoxications due to beverages adulterated with methanol. Another issue was that of the amoeba in hot springs and the banning of stereophones with a significant impact on people’s health. In addition, risk management was strengthened in the Ministry of Health. There has never been so much transcendence in having a multi-threat risk management care plan in each region”.

– These decisions in the area of ​​sexual and reproductive rights are not without controversy. What was it like dealing with that?

– It is always difficult. There are people who want to take you into a discussion out of context. They said that it was opening the door to abortion and that it was not necessary. Lie! It was possible to protect the health and life of several women who, under the analysis of trained people, it was determined that their health and life were at risk. This was not seen before.

– What was left pending in terms of rectory and what would be the task for his successor?

– An aspiration that I had was to work on a systematization of a philosophy of continuous improvement. It’s not that it isn’t done, but I wanted all of us officials to think about what we can improve every day that we set foot in work. This would have delighted me.

“It is important to continue working on health promotion. We have to move from the paradigm of disease care to health promotion. We are doing it but not articulately. Health promotion is influencing the determinants of health and empowering people to make the decisions they must make to improve their health.

“As a country we have to work on the sustainability of the CCSS, because we know that the current model is not enough for the medium and long term. He has not yet gotten into this topic with desire and it has to be done. And renovate primary care, which has been left to the Ebáis, and they are not synonymous. Ebáis is clearly an important actor, but it is not enough to say that we have strong and well-conducted primary health care, with participation at the community and municipal levels in pursuit of improving health conditions.”