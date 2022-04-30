Games

We raffle 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

As usual, in this house we usually reward our audience with raffles. Today we offer you the possibility of winning 1 digital code for Xbox One and Xbox Series of nothing more and nothing less than 3 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

This subscription includes a:

  • 3 months Xbox Live Gold membership.
  • 3 month Xbox Game Pass membership

How to participate in the Xbox Game Pass giveaway?

Well, it’s as simple as retweet and follow us on Twitter. We leave you the tweet inserted here so you can do it from this same entry:

You can also participate on Facebook:

Legal basis

  • Being a digital code anyone can participate.
  • You must follow us on any of the mentioned networks, we always verify that the winner follows us or not.
  • We will deliver the winner before the end of May 2022.
  • We reserve the right to automatically exclude accounts created solely for the purpose of participating in sweepstakes.
