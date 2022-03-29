We raffle the new POCO X4 Pro 5G!

If you are looking for mobile you are in luck: you can get free. At Mundo Xiaomi we want to thank the entire community for your support, because every day you consider us the main medium from which to inform you, helping us to grow and give the best of ourselves.

So nothing better than celebrating it with this exclusive giveaway that we launched in collaboration with Xiaomi Spain. Do you want a POCO X4 Pro 5G? If you want to participate follow these three simple steps:

follow us on our Twitter (@xiaomi_world) and follow @POCOspain from your personal account.

(@xiaomi_world) and follow @POCOspain from your personal account. make RT ours original tweet commenting why you want it, using the hashtag #POCOX4Pro5G and mentioning @POCOespana.

ours original tweet commenting why you want it, using the hashtag and mentioning @POCOespana. You have until April 3 to answer; Next Monday, April 4, the winner of the contest will be announced.

We remind you that this draw is only for the territory and users of Spain. From here you can consult the legal bases.

Take the new face POCO X4 Pro 5G

If the POCO X3 Pro was already an SUV, this new POCO X4 Pro 5G is the smartphone “for everything”, a mid-range mobile with an imposing 6.67″ AMOLED screenwith a refresh rate of 120Hz and FHD + resolution.

Power is not lacking thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor together with the Adreno 619 GPU, to which is added up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1TB through a microSD.

And all this power is fed with 5,000mAh capacity, a battery that you can feed to 100% in about 40 minutes thanks to the fast charge of up to 67 W and the official charger included in the box. As for the photographic section, the POCO X4 Pro enjoys a 108 MP main sensor, a 16MP selfie camera and the possibility of recording video in 4K quality.

Nor will you miss the news of the new MIUI 13 customization layer under the Android 11 operating system, so you can make use of the RAM virtualization and gain another 3GB extra, in addition to getting all the juice out of the system thanks to the liquid storage system.





And fans of radio and wired headphones don’t have to worry either: this POCO X4 Pro has all the improvements in networks, it is compatible with 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, it has a 3.5mm jack port, infrared, reader footprints on the side, facial recognition and the much appreciated IP53 resistance against splashing water. Can you ask for more for exactly zero euros? Participates and good luck!