We recommend 3 critically acclaimed series to watch on Netflix

Saturday, March 26, 2022



19:56

Netflix It has an immense catalog of series, and although that is very positive, sometimes it turns against the user, since the large number of offers can make the choice quite difficult when choosing what to watch.

On this occasion, we want to recommend three productions that have not only managed to attract the attention of the general public, but have also been acclaimed by specialized critics.

The Sinner

Number of seasons: 4

This strip has three seasons and is based on the homonymous novel by the German petra hammesfahr. This dramatic thriller tells a different story in each installment. The first revolves around cora (Jessica Biel), a woman who commits cold-blooded murder unexpectedly, even for her. The detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) will be in charge of finding out why coraa quiet mother with a seemingly normal family, commits such an act without even being aware of it.

As of season 2, the fiction concentrates on ambrose and in rare cases of unexpected acts of brutality, such as that of a young man named julian walker (elisha henig), who confesses to poisoning a partner, or a fatal car accident in upstate New Yorka fact that reveals a much larger and disturbing situation behind him.

Lupine

Number of seasons: 2

The story follows assane diop (omar sy), a man who comes across a mysterious gift: a book about Arsene Lupin which has the power to grant you wealth and resources. Twenty-five years earlier, when he was still a teenager, Diop’s father had died after being accused of a crime he did not commit. Now, the protagonist intends to take revenge on a wealthy family that caused the death of his father.

how to live with yourself

Number of seasons: 1

Thousands (Paul Rudd) is a man who does not have a very satisfying life: he hates his job and life with his wife of a long time has lost the spark that it had in the beginning. So when he finds out about Top Happy Spa Do not hesitate to go and try their services.

In that place, the protagonist is subjected to a treatment that reconstructs his DNA and promises to make him a better person, but trouble begins when he discovers that he has actually been replaced by a new and improved version of himself.

With the clone hanging around and making improvements for his job, his marriage, and his life in general, Thousands he will have to fight for his wife, his career, and his own identity while dealing with the unintended consequences of his actions.