2022-03-13

the english bank Barclay’s froze the accounts Chelsea and has temporarily disabled its credit cards due to the sanctions imposed by the British Government that weigh on the club and its owner, Roman Abramovich. This is how the table of positions of the English league 2021-22 goes The Chelseawhich cannot carry out operations with players or enter money through tickets, received special permission from the Government to be able to continue operating and paying its employees, but the bank Barclay’s is awaiting confirmation that it can let them withdraw money without breaching UK sanctions. This has left the club in a very delicate situation, since many of the employees who have cards in Barclay’s they cannot use them, in addition to the fact that they are without access to those accounts and cannot pay the salaries.

The coach’s reaction to the complicated situation Asked about the consequences suffered by the Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel he joked Sunday that he was willing to “drive a van” on team trips if necessary. Abaramovich’s links with Putin that separate him from Chelsea The club must travel on Wednesday until Lille (France) to play the second leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League. ”The last thing I know is that we have a plane to go and play against Lille, we can go and come back. If not, then we go by train, if not by bus, if not, then we rent a van and I drive it, ”said the German DT. Tuchel He did not want to expand too much on the magnitude of the club’s difficulties, due to the great uncertainty and the rapid evolution of the information.