we return to talk about the HBO series

Last January, word got out about a live-action series inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter. A news that had been promptly denied but which has now returned to the fore thanks to an article in the Daily Mail.
An article focused on JK Rowling and her controversial Tweets, which however also contains the following words:

The intention is now to make a live-action series on Hogwarts, which will be able to count on a budget of 10 million dollars per episode. The search for the writers and the concept of the series, which should be destined for HBO, began last January. It could go into production next year.

That’s all for now, as always we will keep you updated on every development.

The series of books Harry Potter it has sold over 500 million copies worldwide and produced 8 hit feature films, which have grossed nearly $ 8 billion worldwide. At the moment the Wizarding World is progressing to the big screen with the franchise Fantastic Beasts.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will arrive in Italian cinemas on April 13, 2022. Directed once again by David Yates, the film sees in the cast Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore) ed Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone).
Mads Mikkelsen soon takes the place of Johnny Depp and he will be the new one Grindelwald. HERE find the trailer.


